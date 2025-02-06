Holland America and The HISTORY Channel Unveil Historic Cruise Journeys

Holland America Line has partnered with The HISTORY Channel to create an immersive cruise experience, allowing travelers to explore the past like never before.
This multi-year collaboration will introduce exclusive itineraries and shore excursions designed to bring history to life, from ancient ruins to legendary landmarks.
Kacy Cole, Holland America’s chief marketing officer, emphasized that the goal is to create journeys where “history isn’t just told, it is experienced.” By combining Holland America’s expertise in world travel with The HISTORY Channel’s storytelling, the new cruises offer travelers the chance to step back in time at some of the world’s most historically rich destinations.
A Voyage Through Time
The partnership will introduce a selection of carefully curated itineraries covering destinations with deep historical significance. Among the standout voyages are:
- 14-Day Arctic Journey & Northern Lights, exploring the history of polar exploration.
- 7-Day Mediterranean Marvels of Pompeii, bringing ancient Roman history to life.
- 7-Day Norwegian Fjords with Hardangerfjord, focusing on Viking heritage.
Additional themed cruises will be announced soon, with destinations spanning the eastern Mediterranean, northern Europe, and the Arctic, highlighting the stories of ancient empires, Viking explorers, and legendary civilizations.
Immersive Shore Excursions with a Historical Twist
Holland America Line already offers thousands of shore excursions, but this new collaboration will elevate select experiences with deeper historical storytelling. Among the standout excursions are:
- Gold Panning & Underground Mine Exploration, offering a hands-on experience of the Gold Rush era.
- Giza Pyramids, Sphinx & Pyramid of Sakkara, taking guests to the heart of ancient Egypt.
- Stavanger Old & New, revealing Norway’s rich Viking and maritime history.
David DeSocio, executive vice president of ad sales partnerships at A+E/The HISTORY Channel, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating that this partnership will add a new dimension to the cruising experience, allowing travelers to connect with history on a deeper level.
With more travelers seeking meaningful and educational experiences, Holland America’s history-focused cruises provide an opportunity to explore the past, present, and future of some of the world’s most remarkable destinations.
These exclusive itineraries and shore excursions are now available for booking, with additional journeys set to be released for 2025, 2026, and 2027.
For those looking to sail through history, Holland America Line and The HISTORY Channel are offering a one-of-a-kind journey through time.
Visit Cruise Critic to research and plan your future cruises, connect with other cruisers and share your passion for cruising.