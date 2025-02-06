JetBlue TrueBlue and TAP Miles&Go Unlock New Loyalty Perks for Travelers

JetBlue TrueBlue and TAP Miles&Go members now have more ways to earn and redeem rewards as the two airlines expand their partnership.
Effective immediately, customers can use their preferred loyalty program to accumulate and redeem points across both airline networks, including transatlantic routes. This marks a major milestone for JetBlue, as it’s the first time TrueBlue members can redeem points for flights on a European partner airline.
“We continue to look for more ways to reward our customers and provide them with the high-value travel experiences and point-earning opportunities they love from JetBlue,” said Chris Buckner, vice president of loyalty and partnerships, JetBlue. “This partnership expansion provides both TrueBlue and TAP Miles&Go members more ways to earn and redeem on travel, more options to tailor their travel journey, and makes exploring both networks even more rewarding.”
“We value this cooperation that will enable our customers extended ways to earn and redeem, through an extended airline network. We look forward to achieving milestones together,” said Sofia Lufinha, Chief Customer Officer at TAP Air Portugal.
Customers can now earn and redeem TrueBlue points to destinations like Lisbon and Porto in Portugal as well as destinations in Africa and beyond through TAP’s international network. The customer loyalty benefits also arrive on the heels of JetBlue’s recent European expansion announcement of daily nonstop summer seasonal service from Boston to Madrid, Spain, and Edinburgh, Scotland.