Ascott Thonglor Bangkok Introduces “Elevate & Escape” Package

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok has introduced its latest offering, the exclusive “Elevate & Escape” package.
This package is designed to provide the ultimate retreat, offering a range of enticing benefits that ensure an unforgettable stay.
Guests booking the “Elevate & Escape” package will enjoy the following exclusive perks:
- 15% discount on Best Flexible Rates
- An additional 15% discount for Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) members
- 20% bonus ASR points earned during the stay
- Two complimentary beverages at the Residents’ Lounge
- 10% discount at Kinki Restaurant
- Late check-out (subject to availability)
This package offers an opportunity to unwind in Bangkok’s trendy Thonglor district, known for its vibrant lifestyle, gourmet dining, and upscale entertainment. Whether for a quick getaway or an extended stay, Ascott Thonglor Bangkok blends luxury, comfort, and personalized service to create a rejuvenating and memorable experience.
Don’t miss out on this chance to book now until 31 October 2024 for a stay until 31 December 2024.
For more information or reservations, call +66 2 204 4400 / 1800 888 272 (Thailand toll-free), email [email protected] or visit discoverasr.com.