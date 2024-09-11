Choice Hotels Opens New Radisson in Illinois

Choice Hotels has expanded its upscale portfolio with the opening of the Radisson Hotel Fairview Heights – St. Louis in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Located less than 30 minutes from both St. Louis Lambert International Airport and St. Louis Downtown Airport, this new addition is perfectly positioned for travelers exploring the St. Louis area.
Guests will find easy access to popular attractions like the Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, St. Louis Aquarium, and the Budweiser Brewery Experience.
The Radisson Hotel Fairview Heights offers nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, making it an ideal venue for business events, conferences, and social gatherings.
The property also features amenities designed for both business and leisure travelers, including a heated indoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an on-site bar and restaurant that serves a variety of local and international dishes.
The four-story, 119-room hotel is designed with a modern, nature-inspired aesthetic that provides a relaxing atmosphere. Rooms are equipped with dedicated ergonomic work areas, free WiFi, flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, and microwaves. Larger suites also include sofa beds, making them perfect for families or extended stays.
The Radisson Hotel Fairview Heights participates in the Choice Privileges rewards program, which allows members to earn and redeem points across more than 7,000 hotels worldwide. This program includes upscale brands like Radisson Blu, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection, ensuring a wide variety of options for travelers who prefer higher-end accommodations.
In line with its franchise-first approach, Choice Hotels continues to support its franchisees with a range of cutting-edge tools and platforms designed to maximize profitability. These include choiceEDGE, a central reservation system, and Your Key to Profit, a mobile-friendly platform with resources like the G3 revenue management system.
As Choice Hotels further strengthens its presence in the upscale market, the new Radisson in Fairview Heights offers a blend of comfort, convenience, and modern amenities that cater to a diverse range of travelers, from business executives to families exploring the heart of the Midwest.