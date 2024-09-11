Europe’s Largest Wooden Hotel to Open at Vienna Airport in 2025

A groundbreaking moment for sustainable architecture, Europe’s largest wooden hotel, the Vienna House Easy by Wyndham, will soon grace Vienna Airport.
The ambitious project marks the construction of Lower Austria’s largest hotel with 510 rooms and is set to open by the end of 2025.
This eco-friendly hotel will not only redefine sustainable travel accommodation but also bolster Vienna Airport’s capacity, elevating the total number of available rooms to over 1,400.
This significant development is being spearheaded by the MAMMA Group, a renowned Viennese real estate developer, in collaboration with the HR Group, the largest multi-brand hotel operator in Europe. The Vienna House Easy by Wyndham promises to offer a modern blend of lifestyle and affordability, targeting both business and leisure travelers with an attractive price-performance ratio.
Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Provincial Governor of Lower Austria, expressed her enthusiasm at the groundbreaking ceremony, stating, “A strong signal is being sent with today’s groundbreaking ceremony for Lower Austria’s largest hotel here at the airport. In this way, we are strengthening our image as an attractive location for business tourism for our guests from near and far.” She highlighted that the project would not only provide new, modern accommodations but also create jobs and boost the local economy.
Herbert Pinzolits, owner and CEO of MAMMA Group, shared his pride in bringing the Vienna House brand to Vienna: “We are pleased, even proud, that we are able to successfully implement this project without any compromises despite the currently very challenging conditions.”
The Vienna House Easy by Wyndham will stand out not just for its size but for its sustainability credentials. It will feature a wood-based hybrid construction and an autonomous, CO₂-free heating and cooling system, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally responsible developments. The hotel will also have a rooftop photovoltaic facility, supplying part of its electricity needs, setting new milestones for green building practices in the region.
Jörg Beginen, COO of HR Group, emphasized the partnership’s dedication to sustainability and digital innovation, stating, “We are gratified to enable this showcase project with our longstanding partners at this important location. Now we are working intensively on opening this hotel as a modern flagship of the Vienna House family and to delight guests from all over the world with lifestyle, digital services, and sustainability.”
Strategically positioned near the airport’s VIP & General Aviation Terminal, the new hotel will benefit from excellent transport links, including direct connections to the B9 road, the A4 Eastern Highway, and nearby railway lines. This prime location ensures easy accessibility for international travelers and business professionals, making it a key investment for the future of travel in the region.
Günther Ofner, Joint CEO and CFO of Flughafen Wien AG, highlighted the importance of this expansion, saying, “By expanding the hotel offering, Vienna Airport is creating significantly more overnight capacities at the site. Demand for this is very high… And it is based on the confidence in a positive future for traveling and in the AirportCity.”
As construction continues, the Vienna House Easy by Wyndham at Vienna Airport is set to become a symbol of sustainable luxury and an essential addition to Austria’s hospitality landscape. The countdown to 2025 has officially begun.
AirportCity: New hotel for a multifunctional location
The Vienna House Easy by Wyndham is the third hotel at the Vienna Airport site and can be directly and easily reached by car, bus and train. As a result, the AirportCity is expanding the total capacity of its accommodations as well as its range of services. With more than 23,000 employees in 250+ companies, the AirportCity at Vienna Airport is truly a growing city.