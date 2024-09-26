Delta and SAS Launch Codeshare Deal Following SAS’s SkyTeam Alliance Membership

SAS (Scandinavian Airlines System), the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, and Delta have signed a codeshare agreement effective Sept. 25, 2024.
This agreement comes as SAS joined SkyTeam on Sept.1.
The codeshare agreement will improve connection opportunities for customers flying between North America and Scandinavia and will offer reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits including the ability to earn and redeem SkyMiles or SAS EuroBonus points across both carriers.
SAS and Delta customers will enjoy extended travel options within their networks in Europe and North America. SAS customers will gain additional access to more than 150 destinations in North America via Delta’s hubs in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and Seattle.
Meanwhile, Delta customers flying from North America will gain access to 50 destinations in Northern Europe beyond SAS’s hubs in Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.
Paul Verhagen, Chief Commercial Officer from SAS, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Delta through this new codeshare agreement, enhancing travel options between Scandinavia and North America. With our new direct route from Copenhagen to Seattle, we’re strengthening connections to the Pacific Northwest offering more travel options for our passengers. As a proud new member of SkyTeam Alliance, this collaboration offers great opportunities to provide seamless connectivity and benefits across our global network. We are excited about the possibilities and committed to delivering an elevated travel experience for our customers.”
Perry Cantarutti, Delta’s Senior Vice President Alliances said: “As part of Delta’s mission to connect people around the world, our new partnership with SAS will strengthen our presence in Northern Europe by offering customers improved access to destinations throughout Scandinavia and a better overall flying experience.”