MSC Cruises and iryo Collaborate for Faster Port Access in Spain

MSC Cruises, one of the world’s largest cruise companies, has formed a strategic partnership with iryo, a private high-speed rail operator, to provide passengers with faster and more efficient access to Spanish ports.
This collaboration will allow MSC cruise passengers to combine their cruise booking with iryo services, offering high-speed train connections directly to their embarkation ports, including Valencia, starting in September 2024.
The joint effort between MSC Cruises and iryo aligns with their commitment to enhancing the passenger experience.
The high-speed service will streamline the travel process, allowing guests to reach their cruise ships quickly and comfortably from cities across Spain.
The collaboration was officially announced at a joint event on board the MSC World Europa in the port of Barcelona.
“This collaboration with iryo represents a new step forward in our ongoing commitment to improving connections with Spanish ports. We are delighted to offer our passengers an even more direct and efficient way of reaching our ships,” said Fernando Pacheco, General Manager of MSC Cruises in Spain.
“Our goal is to continue seeking agile and sustainable mobility alternatives that adapt to the preferences of all types of travellers. The experience must be excellent from the very first minute.”
Starting with the Autumn-Winter 2024 season, passengers will be able to select iryo’s high-speed rail services when booking their cruise, simplifying their journey to embarkation. This move is part of MSC Cruises’ focus on providing sustainable and customer-focused solutions.
Simone Gorini, CEO and General Manager of iryo, also emphasized the value of this collaboration: “From the start of its operations, iryo was born with the mission of revolutionizing the concept of mobility by designing a renewed travel experience. With ‘iryo Conecta,’ our brand dedicated to multimodal transportation, we aim to simplify how people travel and work with partners like MSC Cruises who share our vision for seamless mobility.”
The partnership demonstrates the potential for multimodal transportation to redefine travel, connecting passengers from their homes to cruise ports with greater ease and efficiency. By offering a combined rail and cruise booking option, MSC Cruises and iryo are making travel more sustainable and convenient for those exploring the Mediterranean.