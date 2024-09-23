Latest All Inclusive Resorts in Dominican Republic

All Inclusive resorts in Dominican Republic are enhancing the country’s appeal as a top Caribbean destination, with several exciting new openings in 2024, including both family-friendly and adults-only options.
From the serene beaches of Samaná to the vibrant shores of Punta Cana, travelers will find exciting new properties offering luxury, adventure, and relaxation. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape, a family-friendly getaway, or a blend of both, these new openings highlight the country’s diverse appeal and growing hospitality scene.
Sunscape Coco Punta Cana: Family Fun on Bavaro Beach
Opening Date: November 2023
Opened in November 2023, Sunscape Coco Punta Cana is the latest addition to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection. Set along the stunning Bavaro Beach, this 1,059-room resort offers family-friendly amenities, spacious rooms with ocean views, and a variety of dining options across 12 restaurants.
Guests can enjoy a mix of relaxation and excitement, with water sports, beach games, and entertainment for all ages. The Sun Club offers an elevated experience with exclusive areas and upgraded services, including personalized check-in, private lounges, and dedicated beach access.
Sunscape Dominicus La Romana: A New Family-Friendly Escape
Opening Date: December 2023
Sunscape Dominicus La Romana expands Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection in the Dominican Republic. Located on the stunning Playa Dominicus beach, this 854-room resort offers family-friendly amenities and Unlimited-Fun® experiences, including spacious accommodations with private balconies, tropical views, and kid-friendly perks.
Guests can enjoy 11 dining options, including gourmet à la carte and casual eateries. The resort also offers activities for all ages, from the Explorer’s Club for kids to the Core Zone for teens. For a more exclusive stay, the Sun Club offers upgraded services and private lounges.
With 6,400 square feet of meeting space, this resort also caters to events, from intimate gatherings to large-scale conferences.
Aloft Santo Domingo Piantini: A New Beat in the City
Opening Date: December 2023
Opened in December 2023, Aloft Santo Domingo Piantini brings its music-inspired, tech-forward vibe to the heart of the city’s luxury Piantini district. With 192 dog-friendly, modern rooms featuring 55-inch TVs, fast and free Wi-Fi, and Mobile Key technology, this hotel is perfect for tech-savvy travelers.
Guests can unwind at the Re:mix℠ lounge, W XYZ bar, or enjoy live music as part of the “Live At Aloft Hotels” series. Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a Splash pool, and creative meeting spaces.
Secrets Tides Punta Cana: All Inclusive Adults-Only Escape
Opening Date: January 2024
Opening in January 2024, Secrets Tides Punta Cana is the latest addition to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection. This 688-room adults-only resort, located along the picturesque Uvero Alto beach, blends Dominican architecture with lush tropical surroundings, creating a romantic, luxurious getaway. Each suite offers Unlimited-Luxury® perks like a furnished balcony, 24-hour room service, and daily refreshed mini-bars.
Guests can enjoy nine diverse dining options, including South American and Mediterrasian fusion cuisine, alongside six à la carte restaurants and eight bars. For added luxury, the Preferred Club offers exclusive suites, a private lounge, and upgraded amenities.
Resort features include three pools, a spa with hydrotherapy, and a peaceful beachfront setting—ideal for relaxation and romance.
Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini: A New Luxury Hub in the Capital
Opening Date: March 2024
The Santo Domingo Marriott Hotel Piantini brings Marriott’s renowned hospitality to the Dominican Republic’s vibrant capital. Located in the heart of Santo Domingo’s financial and entertainment district, the hotel offers 207 modern guest rooms with stunning city views, plush amenities, and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Guests can dine at Mo´orea, the hotel’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, or enjoy cocktails at the Lobby Bar. Marriott Bonvoy Members with elite status can access the exclusive M Club for added perks.
Ideal for events, the hotel boasts the city’s largest ballroom, nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible space, and a rooftop pool with spectacular views of the mountains and Caribbean Sea.
Wyndham Alltra Samaná: Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Paradise
Opening Date: April 2024
Travelers seeking a relaxing, family-friendly retreat can now enjoy the newly opened Wyndham Alltra Samaná in Las Galeras, Samaná. This all-inclusive resort offers stunning ocean views, soft white sands, and non-stop entertainment for all ages. Managed by Playa Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Alltra Samaná is the brand’s first entry in the Dominican Republic, soon to be joined by Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, expanding Wyndham’s extensive all-inclusive portfolio to nearly 40 resorts worldwide.
At Wyndham Alltra Samaná, guests can dine at an array of restaurants and bars, from an international buffet to Italian farm-to-table fare, a beachside grill, and a bar with panoramic ocean views. There’s also plenty of relaxation to be had at one of the resort’s four pools, making it the ideal retreat for travelers seeking a balance of excitement and tranquility.
For those looking to explore beyond the resort, Samaná offers a wealth of activities. Guests can visit local beaches like Playa Madama, embark on whale-watching tours, or discover nearby waterfalls. The natural beauty of the region, including rare birds and tropical landscapes, adds to the allure.
Accommodations at the 404-room resort include rooms and suites with private balconies offering garden views. Each room is equipped with flatscreen TVs, free Wi-Fi, and stocked minibars. For a more elevated stay, Club Rooms featuring ocean views and premium amenities will be available soon.
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana: Tropical Luxury for Families and Couples
Opening Date: Late 2024
Set along Uvero Alto Beach, the upcoming all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana promises an unforgettable experience for both families and couples. Just an hour from Punta Cana International Airport, the resort offers luxurious suites, private swim-out rooms with furnished balconies, and spacious two-bedroom options perfect for family stays. With nearly a dozen international dining options, daily performances, themed nights, and a soon-to-open water park, there’s something for everyone.
Guests can unwind by the pool, indulge in spa treatments, or work out at the resort’s fitness center. Each of the 620 suites will offer amenities like unlimited Wi-Fi and stocked minibars, making for a seamless stay. Whether you’re celebrating your honeymoon or looking for a fun-filled family vacation, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana will deliver a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure.