Play Airlines to Launch Direct Flights Between Valencia and Reykjavik

Play Airlines has announced the launch of direct flights between Valencia and Reykjavik, offering a new opportunity for travelers seeking to explore Iceland’s capital.
Starting in May 2025, the low-cost Icelandic airline will operate two weekly round-trip flights between Valencia’s Manises Airport and Reykjavik every Thursday and Sunday.
This new connection, which strengthens Valencia’s travel offerings for the summer season, is now available for booking through Play’s website.
This route comes after months of collaboration between Play and Visit València as part of the Fly València program. The introduction of the Reykjavik connection closely follows Scandinavian Airlines’ announcement to connect Valencia with Copenhagen, Denmark, starting on May 31, 2025.
The Copenhagen route will also offer two weekly flights and provide short connections to other Scandinavian destinations like Oslo, Stockholm, and Gothenburg, along with longer-haul routes to destinations including the USA.
According to Paula Llobet, Valencia City Council’s Councillor for Tourism, “These new connections position Valencia destination as an attractive and accessible for Danish and Icelandic tourists, who generally have high purchasing power and show interest in our cultural offerings.”
Play’s CEO, Einar Örn Ólafsson, emphasized the significance of the new route: “The Manises-Iceland route will strengthen the cultural and economic exchange between Valencia and Reykjavik, boosting tourism in both directions.”
This announcement coincides with a record year for Valencia Airport, which has seen over 7.2 million passengers pass through its terminals so far in 2024. The airport is also preparing for a significant expansion between 2027 and 2031, with a planned investment of 400 million euros to accommodate future growth.
In addition to Play’s new route, Valencia Airport will soon offer direct flights to Vilnius, Lithuania, through Air Baltic, further expanding its range of European connections.