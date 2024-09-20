easyJet Launches Direct Flights to Tbilisi from London Luton

easyJet will launch flights to Georgia for the very first time with a new route from London Luton to Tbilisi.
With this new route, travelers can explore Tbilisi’s rich culture, diverse architecture, and natural beauty. The inaugural flight is set to take off on 1st April 2025, with services operating twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer season.
Seats are now available for booking on easyJet’s website and mobile app, making it easier than ever to plan an affordable getaway to Georgia’s capital. Alongside London Luton, easyJet will also introduce new direct routes to Tbilisi from Geneva and Milan Malpensa, enhancing connectivity across Europe.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition: “We are delighted to announce a new route to a brand-new destination on our network today, and to be providing direct connectivity between the UK and Tbilisi in Georgia for the first time from next summer. We’re offering even more choice for our customers flying from London Luton who choose us for our unrivalled network, fantastic service, and great value fares.”
easyJet continues to grow its presence at London Luton, where it recently added a 25th Airbus A320 to its fleet, further supporting increased connectivity.
Since easyJet’s first flight from London Luton to Edinburgh almost 30 years ago, the airline has flown over 124 million passengers from this base, offering access to 74 destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.
Tbilisi offers a unique travel experience, with its charming Old Town, historic sulphur baths, and vibrant arts scene. Visitors can also enjoy traditional Georgian cuisine and renowned local wines, making it a perfect destination for a summer city break.