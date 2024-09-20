Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn in Austin Join Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts has added two iconic Austin properties to its portfolio, managing Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown – University and Holiday Inn Express Austin Downtown University.
These hotels, located in Austin’s vibrant Red River Cultural District, offer a perfect blend of eclectic culture, music, and convenience for leisure and business travelers alike.
Positioned near the Texas State Capitol, the University of Texas at Austin, and Austin’s famous 6th Street, guests are in the heart of the city’s live music scene and bustling tech industry.
The 149-room Hotel Indigo Austin Downtown – University showcases the neighborhood’s creative spirit with locally inspired design and ties to Austin’s art and music scene. The pet-friendly property offers a range of accommodations, from standard rooms to luxury suites, all featuring spa-inspired bathrooms and walk-in showers. Guests can also enjoy self-guided tours of Austin’s top attractions, providing an immersive cultural experience.
At the Ladybird Kitchen + Bar, located within Hotel Indigo, guests can savor unique dishes while enjoying live music and local art in a sophisticated atmosphere. The Skyline Pool Deck + Bar offers sweeping views of Austin’s skyline, while the property also provides over 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, making it a prime choice for both business and leisure visitors.
The Holiday Inn Express Austin Downtown complements the Hotel Indigo experience, offering modern rooms equipped with workspaces, a fitness center, and a complimentary breakfast. Guests of both hotels can enjoy access to the Skyline Pool Deck + Bar, shared between the two properties, for a refreshing Austin experience.