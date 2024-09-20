Princess Cruises Highlights Japan in 2026 with Extended Diamond Princess Voyages

Princess Cruises is set to offer travelers a culturally immersive experience with its 2026 Japan season aboard the Diamond Princess.
With more than 50 departures spanning from February to November 2026, the cruise line is tailoring its itineraries for those eager to explore Japan’s rich traditions, natural beauty, and famed cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto.
“Only on Princess can you become immersed into Japan’s rich culture, ancient traditions, and incredible beauty,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.
These voyages, lasting from seven to 28 days, will include highlights like Japan’s Spring Flowers cruises, Autumn Foliage voyages, and attendance at iconic festivals such as the Aomori Nebuta and Kumano Fireworks Festivals. The itineraries also include opportunities to visit lesser-known destinations and enjoy late-night stays in six ports, allowing travelers to dive deeper into the local culture.
2026 Itinerary Highlights
The season offers opportunities to view the famed Spring Flowers, experience the epic Fall Foliage, and enjoy five top festivals, including the Aomori Nebuta Festival and the Kumano Fireworks Festival. Itinerary highlights include:
- 10- and 11-day Spring Flowers cruises in March and April to all four main islands, following the predicted blooming season as it moves from south to north.
- 9- to 14-day Circle Japan Voyages circumnavigate the island of Japan, with stops including Nagasaki, Kanazawa and Maizuru (for Kyoto).
- 9-day Southern Islands itineraries call to Okinawa, Ishigaki in Japan, along with Taipei (Keelung) and Hualien on the island of Taiwan.
- 7- to 11-day Japan Explorer voyages visit some of the country’s most iconic destinations, such as Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji), Osaka (for Kyoto) and Hiroshima.
- Longer voyages from 15 to 28 days, allowing for a deeper exploration of the region.
- More Ashore late-night stays in six ports including Aomori (for Nebuta Festival), Hakodate (for Minato Festival), Kochi (for Yosaki Festival), Shimizu (for Mt. Fuji) and Tokushima (for Awa Odori Festival).
Southeast Asia Grand Adventures
Before Diamond Princess arrives for the Japan season, the ship sails to exotic locations in southeast Asia, with opportunities to explore Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand in January 2026, including:
- 10-day Vietnam with Halong Bay sailing roundtrip from Singapore and visiting Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Halong Bay/Hanoi with scenic cruising and Da Nang.
- 11-day Malaysia & Thailand from Singapore with stops in Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Phuket, Penang, Ko Samui and Bangkok.
These two itineraries can be combined for an unforgettable 21-day Southeast Asia Grand Adventure with Halong Bay, roundtrip from Singapore.
Diamond Princess, originally built in Japan, features onboard experiences that reflect Japanese culture, including an onsen-style Izumi Bath, sushi at Kai Sushi, and traditional rakugo storytelling. From savoring Japanese whiskey to attending authentic performances, guests will find themselves immersed in both modern and ancient Japanese customs.
Before the Japan season, the ship will also offer adventures in Southeast Asia, exploring destinations like Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia in early 2026.
Whether travelers opt for the grandeur of Halong Bay or the bustling cities of Southeast Asia, these cruises provide an exciting prelude to the main event: an in-depth exploration of Japan aboard a vessel crafted to enhance this unique journey.