Hilton Expands Portfolio in Thailand with Two New Hotel Openings

Hilton is expanding its presence in Thailand with the opening of two new properties under its Hilton Garden Inn brand.
The Hilton Garden Inn Rayong and Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside represent the company’s ongoing commitment to providing upscale, affordable accommodations in key destinations across Southeast Asia.
Hilton Garden Inn Rayong opened its doors in August 2024, making its debut in the vibrant city center of Rayong. With over 200 well-appointed rooms, the hotel combines warm service, modern amenities, and a relaxing atmosphere, perfect for both business travelers and vacationers. The property is ideally located near the popular Central Rayong shopping mall and just an hour’s drive from Pattaya City, offering convenient access to Rayong’s beautiful beaches and business districts.
Meanwhile, the Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside, which launched in September 2024, is located along the famed Chao Phraya River. This 241-room hotel offers easy access to Bangkok’s top attractions, including ICONSIAM and Wat Arun, and is just a short drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Guests can enjoy spacious rooms, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and the convenience of a lifestyle complex, ICS, which includes the nearby TRUE ICON Hall Convention Center.
Alexandra Murray, area vice president & head of Southeast Asia at Hilton, highlighted the significance of these openings: “Thailand is a remarkable destination with a unique blend of urbanity and ancient traditions, known for its lively cities, rich cultural heritage, and stunning beaches. These openings not only highlight our commitment to expanding our presence in Thailand but also underscore Hilton’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences that cater to the evolving needs of travelers in the region.”
In addition to their desirable locations, both hotels feature Hilton Garden Inn’s signature Brighthearted hospitality and contemporary spaces designed for comfort. Guests at these new properties can enjoy all-day dining at Together & Co., flexible meeting spaces, and a range of amenities designed for both relaxation and productivity.
Hilton’s expansion in Thailand reflects the growing demand for upscale accommodations that cater to both international and domestic travelers. As Jenny Milos, vice president of Brand Management, Suites & Focused Service, Asia Pacific, pointed out: “Our newest Hilton Garden Inn properties in Rayong and Bangkok are exciting additions to our ever-growing Hilton Garden Inn portfolio, and bring our signature blend of Brighthearted cheer and convenience to both bustling cityscapes and emerging retreat destinations.”
To celebrate the opening of these properties, Hilton Honors members can earn additional points per stay. At Hilton Garden Inn Bangkok Riverside, members can earn 5,000 bonus points for a minimum three-night stay booked before December 15, 2024. Hilton Garden Inn Rayong offers members 1,000 bonus points per night, up to 2,000 points per stay, until November 21, 2024.
With these new additions, Hilton continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the hospitality industry across Southeast Asia. Hilton Garden Inn’s rapid growth is set to play a key role in Hilton’s goal to operate over 1,000 hotels across the region by 2025.