Hyatt Centric Expands in California with Iconic Santa Monica Location

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica is the latest addition to Hyatt’s expanding portfolio in California, bringing a fresh coastal experience to one of Los Angeles’ most beloved beach destinations.
The hotel, formerly known as Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica, is now the sixth Hyatt Centric property in California and the 101st Hyatt hotel in the state.
Located just steps from iconic attractions like the Santa Monica Pier, Third Street Promenade, and Venice Beach Boardwalk, Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica is an ideal launchpad for curious travelers ready to explore Los Angeles’ coastal charm. The hotel also offers an exciting incentive for loyal guests, as it joins Hyatt’s prestigious World of Hyatt loyalty program, where members can earn and redeem points during their stay.
The property will soon undergo a $16 million refurbishment, promising an elevated guest experience. Renovations will include a fresh, modern design for its 315 rooms, the introduction of a new three-meal restaurant and bar, and updates to nearly 15,000 square feet of meeting space. Guests can also look forward to a reimagined lobby and guest arrival area, creating a welcoming ambiance. The crown jewel of the renovations will be the 4,500-square-foot rooftop ballroom with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.
Despite the extensive upgrades, the hotel will remain fully operational during the transformation. “We are committed to growing Hyatt’s brand presence in the leisure and lifestyle segment, and our latest Hyatt Centric hotel opening in a key market like Los Angeles demonstrates our focus on destinations that resonate most with our guests and World of Hyatt members,” said Mike Waddell, senior vice president global franchise operations at Hyatt.
Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica joins an impressive lineup of Hyatt’s lifestyle hotels in the Los Angeles area, including Hotel Figueroa, Thompson Hollywood, Andaz West Hollywood, and The Shay in Culver City. This latest opening reflects Hyatt’s strategy of expanding its Centric brand in vibrant travel destinations across California.
“We are excited to continue the hotel’s legacy as a premier destination in Santa Monica,” added Mike Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of Viceroy Hotel Group. “This property has long been a staple in the neighborhood, and we look forward to its next chapter through a new look and feel as Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica.”
Starting today, World of Hyatt members can take advantage of an exclusive promotion to experience the refreshed property in style. Guests can enjoy 15% off their stay when booking at least one night with the code “15OFF,” while World of Hyatt members receive a 17% discount using the code “MBRS15.”
Whether you’re planning a leisurely beach getaway or a productive business trip, Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica invites you to discover Los Angeles’ coastal beauty in a stylish and revitalized setting.