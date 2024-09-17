Top 10 Most Instagrammable Small Cities in the US Revealed

A new study has unveiled the top 10 most Instagrammable small cities in the US, spotlighting charming destinations that captivate both travelers and photographers alike.
The study by Heepsy, which analyzed 50 cities with populations under 300,000, considered the density of Instagram posts per square mile, offering a fresh perspective on which cities truly stand out on social media.
Sonoma, California, takes the crown as the most Instagrammable small city in the US, boasting an impressive 529,990 hashtags per square mile. With a moderate population of around 11,000 and a compact area of 2.74 square miles, Sonoma’s hashtag density highlights its immense popularity on social media relative to its size. The city has a total of 1,452,173 Instagram hashtags, revealing its visual appeal and charm that captures the hearts of visitors and locals.
Closely following Sonoma is Carmel-by-the-Sea, another gem in California. Ranking second with 494,619 hashtags per square mile, Carmel’s picturesque scenery and quaint streets make it a hotspot for Instagrammers. Despite being more than twice as small as Sonoma, with an area of just 1.06 square miles, Carmel’s dense collection of Instagram posts showcases its undeniable allure.
Moab, Utah, secures the third spot with 374,631 hashtags per square mile. Known for its stunning red rock landscapes and adventure opportunities, Moab covers a larger area of 4.1 square miles and has a population of 5,400. With a total of 1,535,989 Instagram hashtags, Moab’s hashtag density is slightly less concentrated, but its breathtaking views continue to draw significant attention.
Coming in fourth is Cannon Beach, Oregon, with 367,849 hashtags per square mile. Famous for its iconic Haystack Rock and serene coastal views, Cannon Beach, with a small population of 1,500 and an area of 1.53 square miles, has a total of 562,809 Instagram hashtags. Its natural beauty makes it one of the most Instagrammed small cities, enticing visitors with its peaceful charm.
Telluride, Colorado, takes fifth place with 337,915 hashtags per square mile. This city, nestled in the Rocky Mountains, has a population of 2,600 and spans 2.15 square miles. With 726,517 Instagram hashtags, Telluride is a favored destination for those looking to capture the essence of a mountain retreat on social media.
Cape May, New Jersey, ranks sixth with 277,655 hashtags per square mile. A picturesque coastal town known for its Victorian architecture and sandy beaches, Cape May is slightly larger than Telluride, with a population of 2,800 and an area of 2.78 square miles. Despite having fewer total hashtags (771,880) than Moab, its smaller area boosts its hashtag density, maintaining its status as a top Instagram-worthy location.
In seventh place is Newport, Rhode Island, the most populous and expansive city in the study, with 25,000 residents and an area of 11.39 square miles. Newport ranks with 258,808 hashtags per square mile. Although its hashtag density is lower than that of the smaller cities, its total count of 2,947,826 hashtags—the highest in the study—demonstrates its broad appeal and popularity.
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, finds itself in eighth position with 227,193 hashtags per square mile. With a population of 1,100 and an area of 1.6 square miles, this quaint beach town is similar in size to Cannon Beach. It has a smaller total of 363,509 Instagram hashtags, but its hashtag density remains high, underscoring its strong social media presence.
Ranking ninth is Destin, Florida, with 212,450 hashtags per square mile. Known for its white sandy beaches and emerald green waters, Destin is larger than many other cities in the top ten, with a population of 14,000 and an area of 8.2 square miles. While its hashtag density is lower, Destin still boasts a substantial total of 1,742,087 Instagram hashtags, reflecting its widespread popularity as a vacation destination.
Rounding out the top ten is Breckenridge, Colorado, with 172,435 hashtags per square mile. This charming mountain town, known for its ski slopes and alpine activities, has a population of 5,100 and an area of 5.81 square miles. With a total of 1,001,847 Instagram hashtags, Breckenridge maintains a significant social media presence, appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and travelers seeking a picturesque mountain escape.
These top 10 cities, with their unique attractions and visual appeal, have captured the imagination of Instagram users across the globe, making them must-visit destinations for travelers who love to document their journeys on social media.
