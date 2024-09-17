Dubai Hosts First Aviation Future Week at Museum of the Future

Dubai is set to become the epicenter of the aviation industry’s future as it hosts the first-ever Aviation Future Week at the Museum of the Future from October 15-17, 2024.
The event will bring together UAE ministers, senior government officials, and industry leaders from aviation, aerospace, airfreight, Maintenance, Overhaul & Repair (MRO), and logistics sectors, making it a pivotal moment for industry professionals worldwide.
This inaugural event will provide a platform for unparalleled insights and discussions on topics such as the passenger journey, future traffic demand, airfreight and logistics, and the latest advancements in AI and XR technologies.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, remarked, “It is fitting that Dubai is setting the stage for visionary global leaders and decision-makers in aviation and aerospace to gather for key discussions and powerful collaborations to help redefine what the future could look like for the industry at Aviation Future Week.”
Over the course of three days, the event will feature keynote speeches, panels, and workshops led by experts who will discuss air travel demand, airport infrastructure, and how technology can be leveraged to deliver an enhanced passenger experience. Day one will focus on air travel demand and airport infrastructure, exploring how stakeholders like airports, airlines, and aerospace manufacturers can collaborate to enhance the passenger experience using innovative technologies.
The second day of Aviation Future Week will be dedicated to developments in airfreight and logistics, with a particular focus on the MRO sector’s growth in the region during the latter half of the day.
The final day promises to delve into the boundary-breaking potential of Web3, AI, and XR solutions to improve workflow efficiencies and service delivery. Sessions will also address the strategies required to rethink existing processes through AI and the importance of collaboration to upskill the aviation workforce to adopt and leverage these advanced technologies.
In addition to the main program, the event will feature an exhibition platform where visitors can discover the latest in aviation technologies, explore new products and concepts, and network with industry representatives.
Emirates, along with the Museum of the Future, dnata, Emirates SkyCargo, Flight Operations, and Boeing, will spearhead a series of interactive workshops. These workshops will be supported by the Emirates Group Youth Council, providing a comprehensive learning experience for participants.
Dubai’s commitment to technology and innovation, coupled with its strategic location, makes it the ideal host for such an event. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, events like Aviation Future Week are essential to shaping the future of air travel and driving forward sustainable and efficient operations.