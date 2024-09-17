Airlines bring beloved cartoon characters to life

Is that a bird, is that a plane? It’s Superman on an Etihad aircraft!
Disneyland has characters such as Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and even Star Wars featured on several other aircraft liveries. This is increasingly becoming a trend, making the skies more colourful when the aircraft are in the air or even when they are at the parking bays at airports around the world.
These cartoon-themed liveries are a result of joint marketing partnerships which are mutually beneficial to the airlines and theme parks or franchises. And passengers get to enjoy the themes that are showcased onboard ranging from headrests, special cutlery, souvenirs to cabin crew’s uniforms.
Here are some of these delightful aircraft that have just been launched and those that are still in service.
Etihad – Warner Bros
Warner Bros World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi partnered Etihad to launch the world’s first Warner Bros World branded aircraft livery in July 2024. This collaboration marks Warner Bros. world’s largest partnership to date. Warner Bros.
The Boeing 787-100 Dreamliner features iconic Warner Bros characters on its exterior. One side displays classic animation characters like Looney Tunes and Tom & Jerry, while the other showcases DC Super Heroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman.
This partnership extends the Warner Bros World experience beyond the US1 billion theme park, which is the world’s second-largest indoor theme park, creating excitement for visitors before they reach Abu Dhabi. It also enhances Etihad Airways’ family-friendly offerings, potentially attracting more tourists to the United Arab Emirates.
Livery Reveal video:
Alaska Airlines – Mickey’s Toontown Express
Alaska Airlines’ newest, uniquely-themed aircraft features a touch of magic from everyone’s favorite pal, Mickey Mouse. The inaugural flight departed from Seattle for Orange County, California, to visit “The Happiest Place on Earth” at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in November 2023. The celebrated plane is now flying on routes across Alaska’s network.
Adorned with playful images of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, along with their pals Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck, the Boeing 737-800, is Alaska Airlines’ eighth livery in collaboration with Disneyland Resort. For the unique design, it took artists over 400 hours and 20 days to hand-paint the brightly coloued aircraft exterior from nose to tail.
Alaska Airlines Unveils “Mickey’s Toontown Express” video:
Toy Story and Star Wars liveries
Alaska’s second Disney-themed 737 portrays Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie from Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story franchise at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park.
“Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort” is Alaska’s third active Disney livery. The aircraft’s tail notably features the iconic Millennium Falcon chased by TIE fighters.
China Eastern Airlines also has one of its A330 aircraft painted with a Toy Story theme featuring a giant Buzz Lightyear on the fuselage. The paint job is a joint marketing effort with Disneyland Shanghai.
All Nippon Airways (ANA) – Pikachu
ANA introduced a Boeing 787-9 with a painted Pokémon livery called “Pikachu Jet NH.” in March 2023. You can board the special aircraft from Narita and Haneda Airports in Tokyo to destinations such as Singapore, Bangkok, Perth, Shanghai Pudong, Hong Kong, Delhi, Vancouver and Honolulu. Pikachu Jet NH will be in service until around 2028.
Pikachu is a Pokémon species in Nintendo and Game Freak’s Pokémon media franchise, and the franchise’s mascot. Kawaii, or cuteness, is a profitable Japanese cultural export and the Pikachu character personifies its success.
Behind the scenes of Pikachu Jet NH
Following “Pikachu Jet NH”, the second aircraft, “Eevee Jet NH” was launched. The ANA Eevee Jet NH is flying between Tokyo and the US (San Francisco, New York, Chicago) as well as London until 2028.
Pikachu has become such a worldwide phenomenon that other airlines such as Singapore’s budget carrier Scoot’s Boeing 787-9 becoming the first non-Japanese airline to introduce a Pokemon jet in July 2022. This was followed by other Asian airlines including China Airlines, South Korean low cost airline T-way and Garuda Indonesia which featured the Pikachu theme on aircraft liveries.
EVA Air – Hello Kitty
Taiwanese international airline, EVA Air, has a Hello Kitty-themed aircraft, the ‘Hello Kitty Besties Jet, launched in August 2024 which flies the Chicago-Taipei route regularly, The aircraft’s interior and exterior designs feature beloved Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi. Passengers can also expect specially designed headrests and custom tableware during meal service.
EVA Air Hello Kitty plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport video:
Brussels Airlines – Tintin and Smurfs
In 2015, Brussels Airlines launched its first Belgian Icon with a single hand-painted A320 aircraft called Rackham, dedicated to the world famous Belgian cartoon character Tintin. In 2021, the airline restored the aircraft and it will stay with the fleet for another five years.
This was followed by Aerosmurf in 2018, which is dedicated to Belgium’s beloved small, blue characters, the Smurfs. They have delighted many generations all over the globe and are still conquering hearts of both children and adults.
AirAsia – Merlion
AirAsia has recently unveiled a new ‘Love, Singapore’ livery on one of its Airbus A320 planes. The special livery was delivered in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, Gardens by the Bay, and Mandai Wildlife Group to promote travel to Singapore.
It’s a charming and colourful new paint job that features a parrot, panda, giraffe, and Merli mascot which represents Singapore’s mythical national icon, the Merlion, which has a lion’s head and a fish’s body.
LIFT – Disney
In October 2023, The Walt Disney Company Africa and South Africa’s airline, LIFT, unveiled a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery to kick-off Disney’s biggest festive campaign in South Africa.
The livery features some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, MARVEL and Star Wars, including Mickey Mouse, Moana, Black Panther, Elsa and Spider-Man.