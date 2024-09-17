RIU Plaza Chicago Opens New Rooftop Bar with Glass Balcony

The newest addition to Chicago’s vibrant nightlife is the rooftop bar at RIU Plaza Chicago, located on the 27th floor of the newly opened hotel.
Offering breathtaking views of the city skyline, this rooftop bar is designed to be a standout destination for both locals and tourists looking to experience the best of Chicago from above.
One of the main attractions of RIU Plaza Chicago’s rooftop bar is a glass balcony that extends 88 meters above the bustling streets below, providing a thrilling experience for those brave enough to step out.
The unique design is not just for the thrill-seekers but also for those looking to capture the perfect postcard snapshot of Chicago’s iconic skyline. Paired with an extensive menu featuring international cuisine, the rooftop promises a memorable culinary journey.
The venue, aptly named The Rooftop, offers a wide variety of food and drink options. Guests can enjoy a carefully curated lunch and dinner menu that includes a selection of international dishes, along with an impressive assortment of cocktails, spirits, and wines. This combination of stunning views and delicious fare makes The Rooftop an ideal spot for social gatherings, romantic evenings, or a relaxing sunset drink.
The design of RIU Plaza Chicago and its rooftop terrace is inspired by the Chicago School of architecture, reflecting the city’s rich architectural history. The space also draws inspiration from RIU’s popular 360º bar at Riu Plaza España in Madrid, which has already established itself as a favorite meeting point in the city. It seems RIU Plaza Chicago is set to follow in these footsteps, offering a chic and modern atmosphere that appeals to visitors, residents, and guests alike.
Located at 150 E Ontario Street on the renowned Magnificent Mile, RIU Plaza Chicago boasts an unbeatable location in the heart of the city, with 390 rooms and close proximity to popular attractions like Willis Tower and Navy Pier. This new rooftop bar adds another dimension to the hotel’s offerings, cementing its place as a top choice for those looking to enjoy luxury and excitement in downtown Chicago.
