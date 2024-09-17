IHG Expands in Pakistan with New Holiday Inn & Suites Islamabad

IHG Hotels & Resorts is set to expand its presence in Pakistan by launching a new Holiday Inn & Suites in Islamabad’s DHA Phase II, scheduled to open in August 2028.
This addition marks a significant milestone in IHG’s strategic growth across the Southwest Asia region, bringing its world-renowned hospitality standards to the capital city.
With over 1,000 operational Holiday Inn hotels globally, the upcoming Holiday Inn & Suites Islamabad DHA II will continue the brand’s legacy of innovation and guest-centric experiences.
The hotel will feature the transformative Open Lobby concept, which reimagines the traditional hotel lobby into a versatile space that seamlessly blends work, leisure, and dining. The modern design and multi-functional layout are tailored to meet the needs of contemporary travelers seeking convenience and comfort.
Haitham Mattar, Managing Director for India, Middle East & Africa at IHG, expressed enthusiasm about this development: “The signing of Holiday Inn & Suites Islamabad DHA II is a significant milestone in our strategic expansion across the Southwest Asia region. With the capital city of Pakistan known for its beautiful scenery, vibrant culture, and strategic location, we are confident that our partnership with MGC Developments will further support the tourism sector, offering guests a comfortable stay and showcasing international standards of hospitality.”
The collaboration between IHG and MGC Developments aims to tap into Pakistan’s growing tourism industry and the demand for branded hospitality experiences. Ch. Nouman Iftikhar, Founder & CEO of MGC Developments, highlighted the importance of this venture, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with IHG Hotels & Resorts, a globally acclaimed hospitality leader. This venture is part of our bigger goal to deliver hundreds of cutting-edge projects in Pakistan. We envision blending MGC’s distinctive experiences with IHG’s unmatched hospitality expertise while fulfilling the city’s hospitality needs and contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth.”
The new Holiday Inn & Suites will feature 150 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, a spa, meeting spaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi. The hotel will offer warm and welcoming service, complemented by the brand’s popular ‘Kids Stay and Eat Free’ program. Guests will have the opportunity to relax and unwind while enjoying unparalleled access to Islamabad’s vibrant cityscape, recreational spots, and dining venues.
Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, is a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists. Visitors can explore the city’s rich cultural heritage and iconic landmarks, such as the Faisal Mosque, Shakarparian National Park, and Pakistan Monument. With the launch of the new Holiday Inn & Suites, travelers will have another premium option for accommodations in this dynamic city.
IHG® currently has 193 hotels operating across 9 brands in South West Asia, Middle East and Africa, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and a strong pipeline of 160 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.
If they still own the Holiday Inn that already exists in G-6 Islamabad, there’s nothing to be excited about.
Could you please confirm this?
The IHG webpage currently does not show any property in Islamabad.