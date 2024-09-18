SAS Expands Copenhagen Hub with New Routes for 2025

SAS is making significant strides in establishing Copenhagen as a key global hub with the introduction of 15 new routes in its 2025 summer traffic program.
As part of the airline’s ongoing expansion strategy, these new routes will strengthen its connectivity to popular European and intercontinental destinations, including a new long-haul flight to Seattle.
Positioned as the heart of Scandinavian and Northern European travel, the Copenhagen hub will connect passengers to destinations like Krakow, Madrid, Budapest, Lyon, Valencia, and more. These new routes are expected to foster economic growth and enhance travel opportunities for both business and leisure travelers in the region.
SAS CEO Anko van der Werff expressed the airline’s ambition: “By enhancing Copenhagen as our main hub and expanding our network, we are boosting connectivity and driving economic growth not only in Denmark but across Scandinavia. As we focus on building a global hub in Scandinavia, Copenhagen will become a central gateway, bringing the region even closer together.”
This latest expansion coincides with SAS’s entry into the SkyTeam alliance, marking a strategic move to bolster its global reach. Copenhagen’s prime location allows passengers to make efficient same-day connections across Europe, while also serving as a key transit point for long-haul flights to North America and Asia. Passengers will benefit from more travel options and an enhanced experience across the growing number of destinations.
In addition to the 15 new routes, SAS will increase frequencies on existing routes to destinations such as Stockholm, Oslo, Prague, Berlin, and Helsinki, reinforcing Copenhagen’s role as a major global transit hub.
Outside of Denmark, SAS remains committed to its operations in Oslo and Stockholm. Starting in the summer of 2025, passengers flying from Oslo will have access to a new seasonal route to New York (JFK), while Stockholm will continue to serve as an important gateway for both European and intercontinental flights.
With a focus on sustainability, SAS plans to operate these new routes using fuel-efficient, modern aircraft, significantly reducing carbon emissions while maintaining an expansive network. As the airline looks toward the future, this expansion is part of its commitment to providing passengers with more travel options while contributing to a greener, more sustainable aviation industry.