A New Chapter Begins for Veterinary Parasitology in Asia Pacific

A groundbreaking milestone has been achieved in the field of veterinary science with the launch of the Asia Pacific Association of Veterinary Parasitology (APAVP) at the 21st International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria (ICTMM) 2024 today.
To add to the excitement, the APAVP is the direct legacy of the 22nd Federation of Asian Veterinary Associations (FAVA) Congress 2023 and the 21st ICTMM 2024.
The association aims to advance the science, education, and awareness of veterinary parasitology, vector- borne diseases and parasitic zoonosis in Asia.
The association’s vision is to be a leading platform for networking and collaboration among veterinarians, scientists, students, industry partners, government agencies in Asian countries, and international organisations with an interest in the region.
Speaking at today’s launch and press conference, Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, Director of the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak said that the rise of health crises such as monkeypox, rabies, and other zoonotic diseases calls for an urgent need for global cooperation.
“These outbreaks and disease transmissions threaten Malaysia’s public health and economic trade. We need more experts in the field of veterinary parasitology to avoid any negative impacts on Sarawak’s development. DVS Sarawak is eager to collaborate with APAVP on plans that strengthen Sarawak’s control, management, and prevention of diseases affecting human and animal populations.”
Backing the formation of APAVP is founding sponsor and partner Boehringer Ingelheim, which aims to foster collaboration among industry experts and researchers to tackle the pressing challenges in veterinary parasitology across the Asia-Pacific region. As a global animal health leader, Boehringer Ingelheim plays a pivotal role in supporting veterinarians and key opinion leaders by providing advanced, preventive animal health solutions to combat parasitic infestations, vector-borne and zoonotic diseases.
Through its sponsorship, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to transform the landscape of veterinary parasitology in the Asia-Pacific region by facilitating research, education, and discussions among local and regional experts.
APAVP provides a vital platform for collaboration, where industry experts—both locally and across the region—can come together to share knowledge, exchange the latest insights, and establish benchmarks for best practices in veterinary parasitology,” said Prof. Frederic Beugnet – Global Head of Technical Services for Pet Parasitology at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Through this collective effort, we can more effectively tackle the challenges facing our field.”
“This is a valuable opportunity to reflect on the real impact of business events and the legacies they create. The formation and launch of the APAVP is a prime example of how achievable and within reach a convention legacy is,” said Amelia Roziman, CEO of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak). “We are proud supporters of both the 22nd FAVA Congress and 21st ICTMM and incredibly proud to see how far the organisers have come in their legacy journey. We are very eager to collaborate with APAVP on legacy events in Sarawak.”
“The APAVP strongly embodies the One Health concept and membership is open to anyone who has an interest in advancing the field of veterinary parasitology and parasitic zoonosis in the region,” said Dr Reuben Sharma, President Steering Committee of the APAVP.
“We have already outlined several ambitious plans for the future that aim to contribute significantly to the field of veterinary parasitology and promote the health and well-being of animals and humans alike.
The APAVP’s upcoming initiatives are:
1) Public education and awareness programmes on zoonotic parasitic infections
2) Capacity building and training for students, veterinarians, diagnosticians and academics
3) Engagement with government agencies for the prevention and control of parasitic
diseases
4) Policy development and best practice guidelines for the usage of parasitic drugs in
companion animals and livestock
5) Surveillance of parasitic diseases and zoonoses in the region
6) Collaboration with international agencies for regional policy development
Representatives from 12 countries namely Australia, China, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand will attend the inaugural Steering Committee meeting after the launch today.