A Look Inside HAEVENUE, the International Conference Complex

HAEVENUE, the Global Convention Complex in the Haeundae area designated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is a specialized MICE industry space covering approximately 239,000 m² and featuring nine integrated MICE facilities.
With its concentration of international conference facilities, accommodations, shopping, entertainment, and transportation, HAEVENUE combines highly developed urban amenities with stunning natural surroundings, offering a diverse range of cultural experiences.
We have created an ideal way to enjoy the MICE experience in Busan by incorporating “WORK,” “PLAY,” and “LIVE” in HAEVENUE.
Work in HAEVENUE
BEXCO is both the starting point of a business trip in Busan and the heart of the HAEVENUE infrastructure. As Busan’s premier convention center, BEXCO has successfully hosted numerous major international events, including the 2005 APEC Summit and the 2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit. Last year, BEXCO achieved a record by hosting approximately 1,100 events and exceeding a 60% utilization rate of its exhibition space. Depending on the purpose and format of the event, there is a diverse range of facilities to choose from, including 22 convention halls, 62 meeting rooms, and an auditorium with a capacity of 4,000 people. In addition, plans are underway to expand the center with a third exhibition hall. On the first floor of the BEXCO Auditorium, you will find the Busan MICE Information Center, in which MICE tourism information and business lounge services are offered. If you’re nearby, don’t miss the chance to check out BEXCO!
Play in HAEVENUE
Shinsegae Department Store Centum City, the largest in the world, is the only department store in Korea that houses all three major fashion luxury brands as well as four major luxury jewelry brands. It has gained a stellar reputation among global shoppers as a mecca for shopping tourism. In addition to over 50 coffee shops and restaurants, cultural and entertainment facilities, it offers visitors a wide range of experiences, including an urban healing hot spring, Spa Land, and the children’s career experience center, KidZania, allowing guests to enjoy much more than just shopping.
Lotte Department Store Centum, which is evolving into a cultural complex by meeting the diverse needs of shoppers, is located right next to Shinsegae, making it easy to walk between the two venues. On the first floor, you can visit the Musee Grand Art, where you can view and purchase beautiful artwork. Lotte Cinema, featuring the premium Charlotte Theater screening room, is located on the eighth floor. Check out the department store’s schedule for pop-up stores if you would like to purchase limited-edition items and merchandise for a unique shopping experience.
The Busan Cinema Center, the main venue for Asia’s top film festival, the Busan International Film Festival, is located right across from the two shopping malls. In addition to hosting numerous film events, performances, and MICE activities, the center regularly screens rare and hard-to-find films outside of the festival period. It also frequently hosts guest visits (GV) featuring directors, actors, and critics. The Busan Cinema Center building’s unique deconstructive architecture is illuminated with LED panels at night, creating a cinematic nighttime scene that feels like something out of a movie.
Live in HAEVENUE
How you end a trip can greatly influence your overall memories of the experience. Among the many hotels in Haeundae, the five 5-star hotels within HAEVENUE are renowned for their luxury services, breathtaking views, and convenient transportation. These hotels offer the perfect conditions for concluding a dream trip that is rich in both business and leisure experiences.
Located at the entrance of Dongbaek Park in Haeundae, Westin Josun Busan is surrounded by stunning views of Gwangan Bridge and Marine City. Relax in the “Westin Heavenly Bed,” which offers cloud-like comfort. Also, indulge in a buffet with seasonal fresh dishes and a dining pub that serves premium draft beer.
Paradise Hotel Busan, located along the beach road of Haeundae, is a true landmark of this area. The balcony creates the illusion of having Haeundae Beach right at your feet. At the outdoor Ocean Spa Pool, known as a “small sea in the sky,” visitors can enjoy both a spa and a swim, while taking in the stunning beach views that create the ambiance of an exotic seaside resort.
Grand Josun Busan’s rooms are decorated in a white-tone interior that contrasts beautifully with the blue sea that is visible through the floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition to the distinctive dining options available at the Chinese restaurant, buffet, lounge and bar, guests can enjoy a variety of leisure facilities including a swimming pool and sauna.
Park Hyatt Busan, a global hotel chain, is not only located close to BEXCO, Shinsegae Department Store Centum City, and Lotte Department Store Centum City, but also offers sea views over the nearby yachting center, making it a hotel that combines both accessibility and beautiful sceneries. The hotel offers a variety of experiences with its amenities that include a fitness center, spa, sauna and swimming pool.
Signiel Busan stands tall in the iconic LCT Tower, a landmark of Haeundae, making it a particularly eye-catching destination. Luxurious leisure facilities that include a 1,323 ㎡ outdoor pool, an infinity pool that appears to be seamlessly connected to Haeundae Beach, and an exclusive garden terrace for guests, convey a special value that is unique to Signiel.
MICE and tourism 24 hours a day, exclusively in HAEVENUE!
Like its name, HAEVENUE – a clever blend of Haeundae, heaven, venue, and avenue (high-quality agglomeration facilities) – truly embodies an optimum space for MICE tourists, with everything you need right at your fingertips. For those with limited time between work and play, or who want to maximize their workation by enjoying a luxurious location with minimal transport required, look no further than HAEVENUE in Busan. This destination provides everything you need, all conveniently located in one place.