World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards Recognize Global Sustainability Leaders

The World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards recently highlighted the industry’s top sustainability initiatives, showcasing the efforts of global leaders in net positive tourism.
Held on September 27 in Belize to coincide with World Tourism Day, the event brought together industry experts and trailblazers committed to sustainable practices across the travel and hospitality sectors.
The ceremony featured the unveiling of 21 winners, each representing diverse segments of sustainable tourism, from community-based projects to international hotel brands. Green Initiative, known for its restoration projects in Costa Rica, Peru, and Brazil, was named the ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation,’ while luxury resort operator Soneva received recognition for ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative’ for its innovative environmental strategies in the Maldives.
In a nod to community engagement, ibis RockCorps was awarded the title of ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Partnership’ for its volunteer-driven projects in France.
Rainforest Expeditions stood out for its conservation efforts in the Peruvian Amazon, earning the title of ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Conservation & Biodiversity Programme’ for discovering 30 new species.
Mandarin Oriental made a strong showing by securing three awards: ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Development’, ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Employer,’ and ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Supply Chain Programme’.
Individual accolades included Agnes Pierce, Global Head of Sustainability at Amadeus, who was named ‘World’s Leading Sustainability Leader’, and Andy De Silva, CEO of Hotel Emporium, celebrated as the ‘World’s Leading Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow’.
Belize itself was recognized as the ‘World’s Leading Sustainable Destination,’ a testament to its ongoing efforts in responsible tourism and environmental preservation. Local initiatives like Che’il Mayan Chocolate and the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association were also honored for their contributions to cultural heritage and marine conservation.
Justin Cooke, Executive Vice-President of the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards, commented: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate and acknowledge the winners of the inaugural World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards. Their stories of innovation and positive impact serve as a strong indicator of the momentum driving the travel industry towards a more sustainable future.”
Belize’s Minister of Tourism & Diaspora Relations, Anthony Mahler, added: “We are incredibly proud of Belize’s achievements at the World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards. These wins reflect our nation’s deep commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism.”
The awards ceremony marked the debut of a new World Travel Awards trophy, uniquely created using 3D printing technology and recycled ocean plastic, powered by renewable solar energy. This initiative symbolizes the event’s mission to promote sustainability through innovation.
The awards program is a collaboration with the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and serves as the sister event to the World Travel Awards, now celebrating its 31st anniversary.
Winners of 1st annual World Sustainable Travel & Hospitality Awards
World’s Leading Sustainable Organisation: Green Initiative
World’s Leading Sustainable Supply Chain Programme: Mandarin Oriental
World’s Leading Sustainable Energy Efficiency Initiative: Soneva
World’s Leading Sustainable Health & Well-being Initiative: Emaar Hospitality
World’s Leading Sustainable Circular Economy Partnership: One Tree at a Time X Six Senses Courchevel
World’s Leading Sustainable Water & Waste Innovation: Six Senses Zighy Bay
World’s Leading Sustainable Finance Initiative: Soneva & Soneva Foundation
World’s Leading Sustainable Technology: Choice Hotels & CarbinX
World’s Leading Sustainable Partnership: ibis RockCorps
World’s Leading Sustainable Conservation & Biodiversity Programme: Rainforest Expeditions
World’s Leading Sustainable Development: Mandarin Oriental
World’s Leading Sustainable Destination: Belize
World’s Leading Sustainable Female Empowerment Initiative: SASANE Sisterhood Trekking & Travels
World’s Leading Sustainable Employer: Mandarin Oriental
World’s Leading Sustainable Accessibility & Inclusion Initiative: Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
World’s Leading Sustainability Leader: Agnes Pierce
World’s Leading Sustainability Leader of Tomorrow: Andy De Silva
World’s Leading Sustainable Education & Training Programme: Travel4Impact
Leading Sustainable Cultural Heritage Project: Che’il Mayan Chocolate
Leading Sustainable Marine Conservation Initiative: Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association
Leading Sustainable Community Engagement Programme: Belize Tourism Industry Association