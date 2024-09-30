Connectivity at the Core of Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 will emphasize the importance of connectivity in shaping the future of tourism with the theme: “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity.”
Scheduled to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1, 2025, the event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and stakeholders from the leisure, MICE, luxury, and corporate travel sectors.
ATM 2025 aims to spotlight how connectivity is transforming the tourism industry. The event provides a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring new business opportunities, enabling participants to delve into the latest trends, innovations, and developments from across the globe. This year’s theme will focus on how tourism can be elevated through enhanced connectivity across borders, industries, and communities.
Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, commented: “Connectivity extends beyond technology. It also involves creating communities that serve as important centers for trade and tourism. By working together and embracing innovation and better connectivity, ATM is paving the way for the future of travel. This ensures that tourism in the coming years is more sustainable, inclusive, and closely linked with global economic growth.”
ATM’s role in promoting connectivity comes at a time of significant growth for the global tourism sector. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) anticipates a record USD 11.1 trillion economic contribution from the industry in 2024, highlighting the sector’s strong recovery and continued expansion. The WTTC also predicts that the travel and tourism industry will employ 449 million people globally within the next decade, up from 348 million jobs currently.
Dubai’s strategic role as a global tourism hub will be central to ATM 2025. The city recorded a remarkable 9.31 million international overnight visitors in the first half of 2024, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous year. This growth is driven by several key government strategies, including the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to position Dubai as a leading global destination for business and leisure while doubling the size of its economy over the next decade.
The UAE is also at the forefront of smart city development, utilizing technology to enhance urban living while minimizing environmental impact. Dubai’s appeal as a global travel destination continues to attract millions of visitors, thanks to its world-class attractions, renowned hospitality industry, and successful global partnerships. The city’s tourism sector significantly contributes to its economic development and international standing.
Curtis further highlighted that ATM 2025 will explore how connectivity, global collaboration, and sustainable travel practices are expected to shape the future of tourism. “These topics will be high on the agenda at ATM 2025, fostering an environment of shared knowledge and cooperation that will drive the industry forward,” she said.
The previous edition, ATM 2024, welcomed more than 47,000 visitors from over 161 countries, representing a 17.7% increase compared to the previous year. This year, the event is expected to attract an even larger audience, with international and regional experts delivering an extensive conference program on the Global and Future stages.
ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as Destination Partner, Emirates as Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as Official DMC Partner. These partnerships will further strengthen the event’s position as the gateway to global travel and tourism growth.