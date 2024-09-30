Czech Airlines to Cease Operations, Ending 23-Year SkyTeam Partnership

Czech Airlines, which has been a valued member of the SkyTeam alliance for over 23 years, is set to cease operations on October 26, 2024.
Founded in 1923, the Czech national carrier is one of the world’s oldest airlines and a founding member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The airline joined SkyTeam in 2001, becoming the fifth airline to join the alliance.
Patrick Roux, CEO of SkyTeam, acknowledged Czech Airlines’ long-standing contribution to the alliance. “Due to changes in the Group’s operating model, Czech Airlines is ceasing operations in line with its current scheduled services. As a natural consequence, Czech Airlines’ SkyTeam membership will be terminated, effective 26 October 2024,” he stated.
He further expressed gratitude on behalf of SkyTeam and its members: “SkyTeam and its members thank Czech Airlines for more than 20 years of partnership and wish our Czech Airlines friends and colleagues the very best for the future.”
With a history spanning over a century, Czech Airlines has faced significant challenges in recent years, resulting in a reduction of its network.
The airline currently operates scheduled routes from its base in Prague to Paris Charles de Gaulle and Madrid. As part of its exit strategy, these routes will be transferred to its parent company, Smartwings.
Despite Czech Airlines’ limited schedule in recent times, SkyTeam believes the impact on its global network will be minimal.
Roux noted, “Given Czech Airlines’ current limited schedule and network, there will be little overall impact to SkyTeam’s global customer offering.”
The decision to cease operations marks the end of an era for Czech Airlines, which has been a symbol of the Czech Republic’s aviation history and a key player in connecting travelers to and from Central Europe.
As the airline prepares to close its doors, the aviation industry bids farewell to a legacy carrier that has weathered numerous industry changes and maintained its presence for over a century.
Looking forward, the routes previously operated by Czech Airlines will now be managed by Smartwings, a move expected to streamline operations under a single entity and maintain connectivity for travelers. While the cessation of operations signifies a significant shift for Czech Airlines, the parent company Smartwings aims to continue serving the Czech market and beyond.