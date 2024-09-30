Andaz Gold Coast to Open in 2025, Joining The Star Gold Coast

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has entered into agreements with Destination Gold Coast Consortium for an Andaz resort in the Gold Coast, Australia.
Destination Gold Coast Consortium is a joint venture between parent company, The Star Entertainment Group, and its two partners, Far East Consortium and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.
Andaz Gold Coast will be part of an integrated resort masterplan, The Star Gold Coast. Slated to open in mid-2025, the hotel will mark the debut of luxury lifestyle brand Andaz in Australia and the Pacific region.
“We are thrilled to announce plans to bring the Andaz brand to Australia’s premier resort destination in collaboration with The Star Gold Coast,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt.
“Hyatt has had a brand presence in Australia for over 40 years, and we are excited to expand our luxury, lifestyle and leisure offerings into sought-after destinations like the Gold Coast. This resort will complement our current portfolio of 10 hotels under five distinct brands in Australia, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric and Hyatt Place.”
The Star Gold Coast General Manager of Hotels Steve McPharlin said, “We are delighted to welcome Andaz Gold Coast to our world-class tourism and entertainment precinct. As part of The Star Gold Coast’s AU$2 billion (approximately US$1.33 billion) masterplan, we are proud to continue our investment in this dynamic city while also providing new employment opportunities alongside vibrant hospitality experiences.”
With close to 30 global properties, including in gateway cities such as Tokyo, Singapore, New York and London, and resort destinations like Bali and Maui, the Andaz brand celebrates and empowers self-expression through imaginative travel. The ethos of sophisticated whimsy encourages guests to connect with their innermost curiosities and awaken to new experiences with a local twist.
Andaz Gold Coast will be situated at The Star Gold Coast, an exclusive mixed-use development on Broadbeach Island. With easy access to beautiful sandy beaches, rainforests, and theme parks, those looking to expand their horizons can indulge in a myriad of recreation, dining, and entertainment options within the integrated entertainment complex. Guests can enjoy upscale shopping at the nearby Pacific Fair Shopping Centre and direct connectivity to the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Occupying floors six to 21 of the 65-story second tower, the hotel will feature 202 guest rooms and suites, a fitness center and three food and beverage outlets.
Overlooking Broadbeach, the expansive outdoor pool deck on level six will be a destination hotspot with a cocktail bar, a beach club with private cabanas and al fresco dining.
The Andaz Lounge, a signature touchpoint at Andaz hotels, will offer a relaxed and inviting all-day space for guests to enjoy a drink or snack.
Once fully open, The Star Gold Coast will be one of Australia’s largest integrated multi-tower resorts.
“The Gold Coast is a world-renowned region, and it is energizing for the tourism industry to be welcoming a new international hotel brand to the region,” said Patricia O’Callaghan, tourism and events Queensland chief executive officer.
“More than four million Australians visited the Gold Coast last year and we are steadily working our way to recover international arrivals to one of Australia’s best known and well-loved destinations.”