Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report Reveals New Travel Styles and Preferences

Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report, based on insights from 13,000 travelers across 13 countries and over 4,100 Hilton team members, highlights evolving travel behaviors and priorities.
The report designates 2025 as the ‘Year of the Travel Maximizer,’ where travelers are seeking to balance relaxation with high-impact adventures to make the most of their time and investment.
2024 was the Year of the Great Recharge, where sleep retreats made headlines, mindful drinking rose in popularity and wellness-themed guest rooms took off.
Today, as the post-pandemic leisure travel boom normalizes, travelers surveyed in Hilton’s annual Trends Report are looking to pair their desire to relax and recharge with high-impact adventures and experiences to maximize their time and financial investment.
“Our 2025 Trends Report uncovers what has been simmering for years – the intersection of work and play; of relaxation and adventure; of being alone but together. Travelers don’t just want to choose their own adventure – they want to maximize every moment of their time away,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton.
“This new data reveals a fascinating dichotomy and growing focus on experiences that will keep us on our toes, constantly evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow’s traveler.”
Report findings were uncovered after extensive global research, involving 13,000 travelers across 13 countries, including Brazil, feedback from over 4,100 Hilton team members and in-depth interviews with dozens of Hilton travel experts. Trend highlights include:
- Adventure-Seeking “Go Getaways” Take on Restorative Sleep Retreats and “Hurkle-Durkling”
- Go Getaways: Nearly 7 in 10 global travelers enjoy being active when they travel, with 1 in 5 leisure travelers planning outdoor adventures in 2025. Brazilian leisure travelers list one-of-a kind experiences among the top three reasons to travel.
- Sleep Retreats & Hurkle-Durkling: 1 in 5 global travelers indulge in Hurkle-Durkling, the Scottish phrase for “lounging in bed all day” while on vacation, and more than a quarter of travelers will book a spa or wellness treatment to enhance their sleep.
- “Time Travel” and “Slow Travel” Accelerate
- Time Travel: 58% of global travelers who travel with their kids revisit destinations from their own childhood, embracing nostalgia, and 52% of Brazilian travelers visit the same destination year after year.
- Slow Travel: 1 in 4 leisure travelers are planning to explore the world and different cultures in 2025, leaning into the Slow Travel trend: the act of traveling and immersing yourself into a destination for an extended time as a local to fully experience the culture.
- “High-Tech Travel” Meets “Digital Detox”
- High-Tech Travel: 63% of travelers place importance on having the option of a digital room key, allowing them to go straight to their room without stopping at the front desk.
- Digital Detox: 24% of global travelers admit to disconnecting from social media more than they used to during vacations.
- Fido and Frolleagues Take the Stage
- Pet-Friendly: 25% of MeMooners, or solo travelers, often travel for leisure with their pets – more often than the average leisure traveler (19%). From the surveyed markets, Brazilians leisure travelers are among the ones most likely to plan to travel with a pet in 2025.
- Frolleagues: Today, nearly 30% of global leisure travelers often travel with Frolleagues, friends who are also colleagues, on their leisure adventures.
- Gen Alpha and MeMooner Travelers Surge
- The Gen Alpha Effect: 70% of global respondents with children choose vacation destinations based on their kids’ preferences and 2 in 3 Brazilian travelers often seek out authentic and local experiences to enjoy with their children.
- MeMooners Rising: 64% of solo travelers consider a good book their favorite travel partner.
- Foodie Exploration and Tempo Drinking
- Will Travel for Food: Nearly 1 in 5 global leisure travelers plan to seek out new restaurants or culinary experiences in their travels, and 50% of all global travelers book their restaurant reservations before their flights.
- Sober Curiosity Evolution: In just the past year, 1 in 4 global travelers* has either reduced or stopped their consumption of alcohol, reflecting the growing Tempo Drinking trend, or the mindful practice of moderating the pace and volume of drinking alcohol.
- From Inner Discovery to Outward Cheering
- Soft Travel: More than 1 in 5 leisure travelers plan to getaway for self-discovery or mental health when traveling for leisure, leaning into “Soft Travel,” or travel that encourages simplicity or spontaneity.
- Surge in Sports: From 2019 to 2024, Hilton Worldwide Sport Sales revenue tripled in volume – 80% of which is driven by youth or amateur sports.
Hilton’s 2025 Trends Report highlights the brand’s commitment to innovating and meeting the needs of travelers globally through its expanding portfolio of industry-leading brands and exclusive partnerships.
With nearly 400 boutique properties from the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection and partnerships with outdoor hospitality company AutoCamp, Hilton is poised to deliver exceptional experiences for every traveler and every occasion.
For more information on how Hilton is staying ahead of travel trends and to view the findings, read the full 2025 report.