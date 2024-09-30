Hyatt Expands Presence in Saudi Arabia with Two New Hotels in NEOM

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans for two new hotels in NEOM’s Magna coastal destination, marking a significant expansion of its brand presence within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The upcoming hotels, Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina, are set to redefine coastal luxury and are scheduled to open in 2027.
Both properties will be located in Jaumur, a vibrant marina community on the stunning coast of the Gulf of Aqaba.
The launch of these two hotels is part of Hyatt’s strategic collaboration with NEOM, a visionary project that aims to create a sustainable and futuristic urban landscape. Jaumur is envisioned as a cosmopolitan destination, offering a blend of land and sea experiences that will elevate the standards of luxury living for residents and guests alike.
The development will feature a state-of-the-art 300-berth marina, with a striking cantilever design rising above the largest of superyachts, serving as an architectural landmark.
The new Park Hyatt Jaumur will be situated at the heart of this lively marina, offering 125 rooms and suites designed as an oasis of relaxation. The hotel will provide an unparalleled combination of entertainment, leisure, and cultural experiences.
Meanwhile, Andaz Jaumur Marina will celebrate art and creativity with 225 rooms and suites, capturing the dynamic essence of Jaumur. It will be a destination for those seeking a unique escape, where each meticulously crafted detail contributes to an exceptional guest experience.
Jeremy Lester, Executive Director of Magna, described Jaumur as “a masterpiece marina community where innovation, learning, and luxury convene. Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina will embody our desire to redefine coastal luxury for a new generation.” He emphasized the hotels’ integration with cutting-edge technology and the natural environment, catering to the diverse needs of future travelers.
Jaumur’s offerings will include adventure hubs for hiking, cycling, and water sports, as well as exclusive beach clubs, yacht clubs, and art spaces. Guests will have access to a variety of recreation and relaxation options, making the destination a prime spot for personalized experiences.
Javier Águila, Group President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Hyatt, said, “We are delighted to bring the Park Hyatt and Andaz brands to Jaumur, part of NEOM’s regional sustainable tourism portfolio, and further enhance the tourism landscape in NEOM. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key market in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East, and these upcoming properties in NEOM reflect our dedication to expanding our brand footprint.”
The hotels will participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program, which has over 48 million members worldwide. Guests staying at Park Hyatt Jaumur and Andaz Jaumur Marina will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive benefits such as room upgrades, free nights, late checkouts, and bonus points, enhancing their overall stay experience.
Jaumur’s innovative design, coupled with the strategic partnership between Hyatt and NEOM, will position the destination as a world-class luxury hub, attracting visitors seeking indulgence and adventure amid one of the most captivating coastal settings in the Gulf region.
Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Division, commented on the collaboration, saying, “At NEOM, we are excited to work with Hyatt in bringing the distinguished Park Hyatt and the vibrant Andaz brands to life in Jaumur. This collaboration represents a seamless alignment of our shared vision for crafting bespoke luxury experiences that resonate with the spirit of innovation and excellence.”
The debut of these two Hyatt-branded properties will solidify NEOM’s reputation as a premier tourism destination, while further enhancing Hyatt’s portfolio of luxury and lifestyle offerings in the Middle East. As part of NEOM’s overarching development plan, the hotels will contribute to creating a sustainable and future-oriented community that harmonizes with the natural beauty of the Gulf of Aqaba.