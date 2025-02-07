Accor Expands in Spain with Novotel Valencia Lavant Near Turia Gardens

Accor has expanded its footprint in Spain with the opening of Novotel Valencia Lavant, the first Novotel property in Valencia.
The hotel is located in the former Expo Hotel building, an iconic structure that has undergone a complete transformation to align with modern hospitality trends. This four-star property, positioned between the historic city center and the Valencia Conference Centre, is set to redefine urban-style hospitality in the region.
The Swiss Pictet Group acquired the Expo Hotel in 2022 for €30 million, initiating an ambitious renovation project to elevate its status and design. The result is an 11-story hotel with 370 contemporary rooms, featuring Novotel’s signature sleep-enhancing beds, designed for an unparalleled rest experience.
A Rooftop Destination and Gastronomic Delights
Novotel Valencia Lavant introduces a two-level rooftop terrace with a pool and bar, offering panoramic views of Valencia’s skyline. The space is expected to become a trendy gathering spot, perfect for after-work events and socializing over cocktails and tapas.
For culinary enthusiasts, the Papúa Valencia restaurant delivers a fusion of local and international flavors in a contemporary setting, making it an ideal venue for celebrations and themed nights. The hotel also features a Snack Bar & Coffee Shop, where guests and visitors can enjoy a selection of specialty coffees and gourmet snacks in a relaxed environment.
A Tailored Stay for Every Guest
Guests can start their mornings with a buffet breakfast under the “Your Time, Your Way” concept, allowing them to personalize their experience with healthy options and local specialties. Whether travelers seek comfort, style, or an immersive city experience, Novotel Valencia Lavant is poised to become a go-to destination in the heart of Valencia.
With this opening, Accor reinforces its commitment to expanding in Spain and enhancing Valencia’s hospitality landscape with a fresh, modern approach to urban accommodations.