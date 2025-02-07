Lotte Hotel Seattle Partners with Lexus for Luxury Driving Experiences

Lotte Hotel Seattle is elevating the guest experience with a new partnership with Lexus, offering travelers exclusive luxury driving experiences and perks starting in March 2025.
This collaboration blends Lotte’s signature hospitality with Lexus’ refined automotive innovation, providing guests with complimentary car service, test drives, and exclusive benefits for Lexus owners.
Located in downtown Seattle, Lotte Hotel Seattle is now a preferred partner of Destinations by Lexus, a program designed to offer premium transportation and driving experiences. Guests staying at the award-winning hotel can now enjoy access to a fleet of high-end Lexus vehicles, including the Lexus LX 600, Lexus LC 500 convertible, and Lexus RX 500h AWD.
Luxury Transportation and Test Drive Opportunities
For those looking to explore Seattle in style, Lotte Hotel Seattle is offering a Lexus Test Drive Experience. Guests can get behind the wheel of some of Lexus’ most luxurious vehicles. Available daily from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, this experience provides an exciting way to discover Seattle’s vibrant neighborhoods.
Lexus House Car Service for Hotel Guests
Beginning in March, guests can enjoy complimentary transportation within a two-mile radius of the hotel in the luxurious Lexus LX 600. Iconic Seattle destinations such as Pike Place Market, Seattle Center, T-Mobile Park, and Lumen Field are just a short ride away. The service is subject to availability.
Signature Seattle Drive Experiences
The partnership also introduces Signature Seattle Drive Experiences, with curated routes showcasing some of Western Washington’s most breathtaking landscapes. Guests can follow scenic drive maps to locations such as:
- Snoqualmie Falls, a stunning natural landmark just outside the city.
- Bainbridge Island, offering a charming coastal escape via ferry.
- Seattle’s iconic landmarks, mapped out for a unique city tour.
Exclusive Benefits for Lexus Owners
Lexus owners visiting Lotte Hotel Seattle can enjoy:
- A $100 dining credit at the award-winning Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge.
- $50 off a single spa service of 75 minutes or more at Le SPA de l’hôtel LOTTE.
- A waived Urban Experience Fee during their stay.
Lexus’ commitment to innovation and elegance perfectly complements Lotte Hotel Seattle’s mission to provide an exceptional guest experience. With these exclusive offerings, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the beauty and excitement of Seattle with the added luxury of Lexus vehicles.