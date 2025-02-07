Avianca Adds New Nonstop Chicago-San Salvador Route for Summer 2025

Avianca is expanding its U.S.-Central America connectivity with a new nonstop route between Chicago and San Salvador, set to launch on June 3, 2025.
The seasonal service will operate during the summer high season, catering to both Salvadoran travelers heading to the U.S. and American visitors looking to explore El Salvador’s rich culture, history, and natural beauty.
The airline will deploy an Airbus A320 for the route, offering three weekly flights with a capacity of 180 passengers per trip. This translates to 1,080 seats per week, giving travelers a direct link between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and El Salvador International Airport (SAL).
“We are excited to strengthen connectivity between Chicago and San Salvador, a vibrant destination rich in culture, history, and natural beauty,” said Rolando Damas, Avianca’s Sales Director for North America, Central America, Europe, and the Caribbean.
This addition enhances Avianca’s existing network, which already includes 13 direct routes between the U.S. and El Salvador. Through its Hub in El Salvador, the airline provides seamless connections to other Central American destinations, including Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, and Honduras.
With this new direct route, Avianca continues to solidify its position as a leading carrier for U.S.-Central America travel, offering more options for both leisure and business travelers looking to explore the region.