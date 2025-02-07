ATF25 Egypt: Africa’s Leading Tourism Fair Returns to Sharm El Sheikh

Africa’s tourism sector is set to take center stage as ATF25 Egypt, the continent’s premier tourism fair, returns to Sharm El Sheikh on May 22-23, 2025.
Hosted at the Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh Hotel, the event—sponsored by Rixos Hotels Egypt—aims to showcase Africa’s vast travel potential and foster international tourism partnerships.
Organized by GMT Fuarcılık, ATF25 Egypt serves as a gateway for African tourism to integrate into the global travel market. With participation expected from over 70 countries, the fair will bring together industry professionals, travel agencies, tour operators, and hospitality brands looking to expand their reach in African destinations.
Last year’s Africa Tourism Fair, held in Sharm El Sheikh, saw impressive participation, with 2,000 international travel agencies from 67 countries and over 3,000 attendees. The 2025 edition is expected to be even larger, with an anticipated 5,000+ industry visitors and over 100 tourism brands joining forces to shape the future of African tourism.
The two-day event will feature 10,000+ B2B meetings, fostering new business collaborations. ATF25 Egypt will also highlight Africa’s cultural heritage, sustainable tourism strategies, and investment opportunities, positioning Egypt as a key hub for African tourism development.
By uniting tour operators, hotel brands, tourism authorities, and policymakers, ATF25 Egypt aims to drive economic growth and innovation across Africa’s travel industry. As one of Africa’s most anticipated tourism events, it is set to play a pivotal role in shaping new partnerships and unlocking fresh opportunities for the continent’s tourism sector.
For more information visit, africatourismfair.com