Spain by Train: High-Speed Rail Tourism Gets a Major Upgrade

Spain by Train is redefining travel. It connects 35 destinations through an expanded high-speed rail network designed to enhance visitor experiences.
Formerly known as the Ave Cities Network, this initiative marks a major milestone in Spain’s tourism transformation, offering seamless connectivity between some of the country’s most dynamic cities.
At the official presentation in Madrid, Miguel Sanz, General Director of Turespaña, emphasized that Spain by Train is more than just a transport system—it represents the evolving values of Spanish tourism. The initiative aligns with the country’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and accessibility, providing travelers with a fast, efficient, and eco-friendly way to explore Spain’s cultural and historical treasures.
35 Cities, One Vision
What started 20 years ago with just seven destinations has now grown into a nationwide network of 35 high-speed rail-connected cities. Angie Moreno, President of Spain by Train and Delegate for Tourism and Culture of the Seville City Council, highlighted the collaborative strength of these destinations, which aim to create unified tourism experiences that go beyond transportation.
To further strengthen its vision, Spain by Train will host its first-ever Tourism Forum before the summer, bringing together industry experts to discuss key developments in the sector. Additionally, at its upcoming Assembly in Córdoba in mid-February, the network will unveil its 2025 action and communication plan, outlining future strategies to boost tourism across its high-speed rail-linked cities.
As Spain continues to position itself as a global leader in sustainable and accessible travel, this ambitious expansion is set to redefine how visitors experience the country—one high-speed connection at a time.