JW Marriott Opens Stunning New Island Resort in the Maldives

JW Marriott has officially unveiled JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, a luxurious new retreat in the Maldives, marking the brand’s second resort in the island nation.
Nestled in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon, this breathtaking escape is just a 15-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport, offering guests a seamless transition from arrival to paradise.
The resort features 80 private pool villas, including 47 overwater pool villas, each designed to provide an intimate connection with nature. Expansive terraces, uninterrupted Indian Ocean views, and direct access to the turquoise waters make every stay an unforgettable experience. The Three-Bedroom Ocean Residence, perched above the sea, offers panoramic ocean views, making it the ultimate escape for families or groups of friends seeking exclusivity and comfort.
Inspired by Maldivian architecture, the resort was designed by Cuneyt Bukulmez of Atolye4N, blending traditional island aesthetics with modern luxury. The arrival jetty, shaped like the Maakana heron in flight, sets the tone for an immersive island experience. Villas feature kajan roofs, turquoise doors, and handcrafted Maldivian lacquerware, seamlessly integrating the island’s cultural heritage with contemporary design.
Sustainability Meets Innovation
Demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll has partnered with INVEA and MIT’s Self-Assembly Lab to introduce a 30-meter-long underwater coastal structure designed to reduce wave action and combat beach erosion. This pioneering project will not only protect the shoreline but also encourage the growth of vibrant marine ecosystems, attracting fish and coral. Guests will have the unique opportunity to observe and engage with this conservation effort, making sustainability an integral part of their experience.
A Culinary Journey Across the Globe
With seven diverse dining venues, the resort promises an unparalleled culinary journey, featuring flavors from around the world.
- Veyo – International cuisine with fresh, locally sourced ingredients
- Wahoo – A laid-back infinity pool bar serving tropical beverages and light bites
- Athiri – A signature two-story steakhouse, inspired by ocean waves
- Nikkei – A Peruvian fusion bar, blending Japanese and European influences
- Riva – Fine dining with Indian Ocean heritage flavors, featuring Indian, Sri Lankan, and Maldivian cuisine
- Pure – A farm-to-table concept, using ingredients harvested from the JW Garden
- Tito’s – A deli and patisserie offering exquisite chocolates, macarons, and pastries
For those seeking privacy, the resort also offers bespoke dining experiences, allowing guests to indulge in curated meals in secluded locations.
Rejuvenation and Adventure Await
At the overwater Spa by JW, guests can indulge in BABOR’s precision skincare treatments, a first for the Maldives. The signature Ocean Bliss treatment, enriched with deep-sea active ingredients, provides a transformative wellness experience.
Beyond relaxation, the resort offers adventurous experiences, including:
- Snorkeling and diving in vibrant coral reefs
- Dolphin safaris and parasailing
- Sunset cruises and ocean excursions
For wellness enthusiasts, the resort features sunrise yoga sessions, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a lap pool, all with stunning ocean views.
A Family-Friendly Paradise
Catering to guests of all ages, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll offers the Family by JW program, which includes:
- A dedicated Kids’ and Teens’ Club
- A colorful playground
- Interactive cooking classes using fresh ingredients from the JW Garden
Families can also enjoy tailored experiences, ensuring that every guest, from children to adults, finds joy and connection.
An Unforgettable Island Escape
Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, shared the vision behind this retreat, emphasizing that the resort was carefully crafted to reflect the timeless beauty of the Maldives, blending luxury with holistic well-being.
With its exceptional design, world-class amenities, and commitment to sustainability, JW Marriott’s newest Maldives resort promises an unforgettable experience, where guests can restore, reconnect, and indulge in unparalleled luxury.