Why Egypt Is Becoming the Hottest Destination for Turkish Travelers

Egypt’s tourism industry is experiencing remarkable growth, and Turkish travelers are a key contributor to this surge.
In 2024, 230,000 Turkish tourists visited Egypt, marking a 70% increase compared to the previous year. With direct flights connecting major Turkish cities to Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh, and other popular destinations, Egypt is set to welcome even more Turkish visitors in 2025.
Sherif Fathy, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, shared his optimism at EMITT 2025, stating, “We expect the number of Turkish tourists to increase by 30% in 2025.” This aligns with Egypt’s ambitious goal of reaching 30 million tourists by 2030.
Why Turkish Travelers Are Choosing Egypt
One major factor driving Turkish tourism to Egypt is visa accessibility. Since April 2023, Egypt has offered visa on arrival for Turkish passport holders, making it much easier for them to visit. This stands in contrast to the difficulties many Turkish travelers face when applying for Schengen visas, as most European countries currently have no available appointment dates for visa applications.
With fewer bureaucratic hurdles, Egypt has become an ideal alternative for Turkish tourists looking for an international getaway without the frustration of visa delays.
What’s Drawing Turkish Tourists to Egypt?
Egypt’s appeal lies in its blend of history, culture, and breathtaking natural landscapes. From the iconic Pyramids of Giza to the crystal-clear waters of the Red Sea, the country offers a diverse range of experiences. Visitors can explore the Grand Egyptian Museum, which opened its doors in 2024 after decades of preparation, showcasing one of the world’s most extensive collections of ancient artifacts.
Beyond history, Egypt is also emerging as a wellness hotspot. Resorts in destinations like Siwa Oasis, Bahariya, and Aswan offer mineral-rich thermal springs, known for their healing properties. These locations are becoming popular among travelers looking for both relaxation and health benefits.
Sustainability and the Future of Tourism in Egypt
Egypt is also focusing on sustainable tourism, particularly in the Red Sea region, where resorts are implementing eco-friendly initiatives to protect marine biodiversity. Cities like El Gouna and Marsa Alam are leading the way in promoting responsible travel with environmental certifications and conservation programs.
With its rich heritage, stunning coastlines, easy visa access, and growing commitment to sustainability, Egypt continues to solidify its position as a top travel destination for Turkish tourists and beyond.