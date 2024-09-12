Alright, pizza aficionados, I know, I know—you’ve tasted some fantastic pizzas in your life. But today, I’m about to take you on a whirlwind tour of the best pizza places or pizzerias on the planet, straight from the mouth-watering list of the “50 Top Pizza World 2024”.
Trust me, these aren’t just any pizza joints. These are the crème de la crème, where every slice tells a story and every bite is a trip to flavor town. Ready? Let’s dive in!
Top 10 Pizza Places in the World
1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
We’re kicking things off in the East Side of New York, where you’ll find Una Pizza Napoletana. Imagine this: soft, dim lighting creating a warm, cozy atmosphere, while the open kitchen at the back of the restaurant turns pizza-making into a live performance. This isn’t just any place; it’s where you’ll find some of the best pizza in NYC, delivering a New York-style experience that is both intimate and dramatic. The menu is all about quality, not quantity, starting with two simple yet delicious appetizers like marinated olives, lupini beans, and dehydrated vegetables. And for dessert? Anthony Mangieri’s love for crafting incredible ice cream and fresh fruit sorbet shines through—both are just as exceptional as the pizzas themselves.
Now, let’s talk pizza. Forget overloaded pies; Anthony keeps it classic. We’re talking Marinara, Margherita, Cosacca, and a special pizza that changes daily, depending on what fresh ingredients are available. The dough here nods to contemporary styles but remains distinctly personal—good, tasty, and true, with an aroma and flavor that scream “authentic pizza.” To wash it all down, the drink menu is ever-evolving, featuring labels from small wine and beer producers in Campania. Heads up: this place is popular, so book in advance unless you’re cool with a long wait. But trust me, it’s worth it.
2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy (Tie)
Next up, we’re heading to Naples, where Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Bagnoli is nothing short of a guarantee for high-quality pizza. With locations in Pozzuoli and Santa Lucia too, Diego Vitagliano has set a gold standard that combines tradition with a twist of innovation. The secret? Exquisite ingredients that perfectly complement a dough crafted from both classic and whole grain flours, undergoing a meticulous 36-hour fermentation process. The result is a pizza that is soft yet has just the right amount of crispiness, making every bite an exploration of flavors and textures.
If you’re looking for a full-on gastronomic experience, go for the tasting menu—it’s a delightful journey through the many facets of Neapolitan pizza. Even ordering from the regular menu promises satisfaction, with gems like the garlic and oil frittata or the crispy one that you simply can’t miss. And let’s not forget about the wine and beer list; it’s carefully curated to elevate the whole experience. The staff here are more than just servers; they’re guides, ready to take you through the magic of Neapolitan pizza. When you leave, you’ll know you’ve just experienced something truly special.
2. I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy (Tie)
Get ready to be wowed by I Masanielli – Francesco Martucci in Caserta, where pizza maestro Francesco Martucci is running the show with his extraordinary approach to pizza-making. This isn’t just any pizzeria—it’s a destination, a must-visit for anyone passionate about the art of pizza. Martucci’s commitment to his craft is evident in every bite, and his attention to dough is on another level. His signature dish, Futuro di Marinara, is a game-changer: the dough is triple-cooked—steamed, fried, and baked—to create a crispy, cloud-like texture that will have you hooked. And let’s talk about the roasted tomato cream—it’s the kind of flavor that stays with you long after the meal.
The classics here are not just good; they’re extraordinary. The restaurant’s spacious yet minimalistic setting serves as a perfect stage for a parade of unforgettable scents and flavors. The wine and beer selection complements the experience nicely, but it’s the pizzas that steal the show. Be prepared for a wait, though; the line outside is a testament to its popularity. The service is always hustling, but that’s just part of the excitement. When you finally get a seat, you know you’re in for a special treat.
3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
From its top spot in the 2023 Asia-Pacific rankings, The Pizza Bar on 38th in Tokyo is continuing to break boundaries and evolve in remarkable ways. The secret to its recent leap in quality? The introduction of the “omakase” menu. Here’s how it works: Chef Daniele Cason takes the stage, entertaining just eight lucky guests who sit around the counter. With great care and a touch of elegance, he presents the fresh ingredients of the day and prepares them right before your eyes. It’s intimate, it’s interactive, and it’s unlike any pizza experience you’ve had before.
Located in the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, the restaurant’s menu includes eight pizzas, thoughtfully crafted so that each guest gets a wedge of every creation, along with an appetizer and dessert to round things out. The pizzas here are pan-style, but don’t be fooled—they are sophisticated, gourmet dishes that elevate the concept of pizza to new heights. This is a truly unique experience in Tokyo, one that’s worth stepping away from the traditional Neapolitan style for a day to embark on a journey of extraordinary taste. Here’s a tip: book at least a month (or even two) in advance if you want to snag a spot. Trust me, it’s worth the wait!
4. Confine – Milan, Italy
For those in Milan looking for a deliciously modern twist on the classic pizza experience, Confine is where you need to be. The decor here is contemporary, with sleek lines and visible ovens that give you a peek into the art of pizza-making. The service? Attentive and well-paced, ensuring that every dish is presented for sharing and savoring. Confine is all about combining the best of Neapolitan pizza—whether it’s fried, baked, or pan-style—with a deep passion for wine. They even offer three curated wine pairings that perfectly complement their tasting menus.
The menu features a range of entrées, including dry and crispy fried dishes, as well as signature and traditional pizzas with dough that’s beautifully leavened and topped with high-quality ingredients. And for those with a sweet tooth, the desserts are not to be missed. There’s also a fantastic selection of wines from around the world and a variety of spirits. Confine is highly recommended for anyone who wants to experience a slice of Salerno in Milan, with product selection that nods to southern Italy while keeping the ambiance and format distinctively Milanese. Plus, they cater to everyone, with options for vegans, vegetarians, and those with food intolerances.
5. Napoli on the Road – London, England
When you’re in London and craving a truly exceptional pizza, look no further than Napoli on the Road. In 2023, Michele Pascarella and his pizzeria have taken center stage on both the European and global scenes, solidifying their status as top-tier pizza makers. With two locations—Chiswick and Richmond—this pizzeria delivers the authentic flavors of Neapolitan pizza but with a contemporary twist. What sets these pizzas apart? The dough, for starters, is long-fermented, resulting in a beautifully pronounced crust, melt-in-your-mouth texture, and exceptional digestibility. Pair that with top-quality ingredients, and you’ve got something special.
If you need a recommendation, you can’t go wrong with their “Ricordi di infanzia,” a comforting creation featuring Neapolitan ragù and a 24-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano fondue. Or perhaps the “Tonno e Cipolle” with Cetara tuna fillets, semi-dry cherry tomatoes, olive powder, and caramelized onions is more your style. For those who enjoy a creative twist, the “Celeriac cacio e pepe,” with celeriac in three textures and a rich cacio e pepe fondue, is a must-try. Trust me, Napoli on the Road is redefining London’s pizza scene, one innovative pie at a time.
6. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
If you’re in San Francisco and craving a pizza adventure, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana is the place to be. Run by the legendary Tony Gemignani, this spot on 1570 Stockton St—one of the city’s most bustling shopping streets—offers a unique pizza experience that covers almost every style you can think of. Whether it’s Neapolitan, New York style, Detroit style, Sicilian, or more, Tony delivers perfection in every bite. The menu is organized by style, and there’s even a gluten-free option for those who need it.
While the Neapolitan pizzas are a classic delight, especially the marinara, margherita, and Capodimonte versions, it’s the Detroit Style that really steals the show. With its generous toppings and that perfect, crispy, cheesy edge, it’s the kind of pizza that surprises and delights. But here’s where things get interesting—the tasting menu. Lasting two and a half hours, it offers seven different pizza tastings, taking you on a comprehensive and immersive journey into the world of pizza. The service is quick, friendly, and attentive, enhancing the overall experience. The drink menu is top-notch, particularly the red wine selection. And while the prices are average for San Francisco, the quality here is anything but—it’s leagues above the rest.
7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy
Located in San Bonifacio, I Tigli is where Simone Padoan continues to revolutionize the world of pizza. For years, Padoan has been a leading figure in the art of leavened products, constantly experimenting with whole and mixed flours to achieve a unique combination of unexpected crispiness and softness. Here, you’ll find both traditional pizzas—like the three variations of Margheritas, Marinara, and two classics with capers or anchovies—and creative masterpieces that take pizza to a whole new level.
The titles on the menu at I Tigli say it all: think pizzas with guinea fowl, Parmesan, and Venetian purple broccoli; sweetbreads, artichokes, and puntarelle; burrata and culatello; shrimp in ceviche with celeriac; prawn with burrata and red turnip; or squid with lard and asparagus. And it doesn’t stop at pizzas—the focaccia menu is just as daring, featuring options like one with a hamburger, Monte Veronese cheese, and bacon, or another with Fassona beef tartare. And for dessert lovers, don’t skip the cocoa and chocolates—they’re simply exquisite. This place isn’t just a pizzeria; it’s an unforgettable culinary experience that will challenge your perception of pizza.
8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
In the heart of Barcelona, Sartoria Panatieri by Rafa Panatieri and Jorge Sastre is a pizza experience like no other—a “tailored” project in every sense. From the counter to the oven, there’s an artisanal touch in everything they do, from crafting their own ingredients to making beers, liquors like their famous limoncello, and desserts. Walking into this pizzeria, you’re greeted by a cozy, intimate room with just a few tables. Head further in, and you’ll find a bright, covered terrace dining area with a skylight that gives you a glimpse of the sky, creating a delightful, open atmosphere.
The ambiance here is minimalistic, blending industrial elements with modern Scandinavian chic. Raw wood, small pots of aromatic herbs on each table, and a warm, welcoming vibe make it a place you’ll want to stay awhile. The hospitality? Easily among the best in Barcelona. The staff’s enthusiasm as they describe each dish to you is contagious, making you even more excited for what’s to come. The pizzas are thoughtfully numbered from 1 to 10, with a daily special featuring seasonal ingredients. Their signature classic—a pizza topped with burrata stracciatella, tomatoes, and basil pesto with toasted pine nuts—is a masterclass in balance, taste, and pleasure. And while the bill may be slightly above average, it’s worth every cent for an experience that’s as carefully crafted as their pizzas.
9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
With its roots deeply planted in Neapolitan tradition, 50 Kalò in Naples brings an authentic yet refined pizza experience that is all about quality—quality of ingredients, hospitality, and service. The venue itself is modern and stylish, with elegant marble details that add a touch of sophistication. But what truly makes this place shine is the harmony created by the highly qualified and attentive staff who make every visit a pleasant one.
The menu is rich and varied, bringing together flavors that are fresh, seasonal, and expertly crafted. The pizza here is a true celebration of Naples, with its classic dough and spreading technique, creating the perfect, harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. Pair your pizza with a well-curated selection of wines and beers to elevate the experience even further. Expect a queue, but it’s always well-managed, ensuring that everyone gets a taste of the magic. And if you’re looking for a more exclusive experience, 50 Kalò has recently opened an elegant location at Piazza della Repubblica, available by reservation.
10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
Tucked away in a slightly secluded area of Trastevere, Seu Pizza Illuminati, owned by Pier Daniele Seu and Valeria Zuppardo, is where you’ll find the pinnacle of what a contemporary pizzeria can achieve. This isn’t just about pizza; it’s about crafting an experience that’s been meticulously designed and studied with the customer’s pleasure in mind. Here, the pizza dough is light, the crust is thin with an airy edge, and there’s just the right hint of saltiness to make every bite memorable.
The menu respects the classics but also ventures boldly into imaginative toppings—creatively balanced without being overly showy. The service is spot-on, benefiting from a seamless coordination between the dining room and the oven, ensuring every pizza is delivered at its best. The sparkling wine list is impeccable, providing the perfect pairings for your meal. And for a delightful end, don’t skip the sweet pizza—it’s a unique treat that wraps up the experience beautifully. Seu Pizza Illuminati is not just a pizzeria; it’s a must-visit for anyone wanting to see how far modern pizza-making can go.
Why These Spots Deserve a Place on Your Bucket List
From New York to Naples, Tokyo to Barcelona, these pizzerias are setting the stage for a new era of pizza. So, if you’re looking for your next food pilgrimage or simply want to spice up your dinner plans, these top 10 pizzerias are where you need to be.
Looking at the top 10 cities featured in the “50 Top Pizza World 2024” list, it’s clear that the pizza scene is incredibly vibrant and diverse, not just in the classic hubs like Naples and New York but also in cities like Tokyo, London, and Barcelona. Each of these cities offers a unique twist on what makes a perfect pizza, reflecting local ingredients, culinary traditions, and innovative techniques. From the heart of Italy to the bustling streets of Tokyo and the eclectic neighborhoods of San Francisco, every city on this list has something extraordinary to offer.
Now, imagine expanding your foodie adventures beyond these top 10 to explore the entire “Top 50” list. There’s a whole world of pizza waiting to be discovered in destinations you might not have initially considered. For example, Sao Paulo in Brazil isn’t just known for its vibrant culture and nightlife—it’s also home to some world-class pizzerias that creatively fuse Italian roots with local flavors. Or how about Manila in the Philippines? Here, you’ll find unique takes on classic pizza that blend Italian tradition with Asian ingredients, creating a flavor profile you won’t find anywhere else.
Then there’s Chester in England, with its rising pizza star showcasing authentic Neapolitan styles, or Providencia in Chile, where desserts and pizzas come together in a fantastic fusion. Even places like La Paz, Bolivia, and Bangkok, Thailand, offer an adventurous twist on pizza that reflects their local cuisine and influences.
For those who love to travel for food, diving into the “Top 50” list isn’t just about finding the best pizzerias—it’s an invitation to explore new cities and cultures through their unique takes on one of the world’s most beloved dishes. So, why not take this list as a guide? Use it to discover hidden gems, plan your next culinary adventure, or even make it your mission to try them all! Each destination offers a slice of its identity, history, and passion for food, and that’s something every traveler can savor.
Check out the full “50 Top Pizza World 2024” list and see which city you’ll be adding to your travel bucket list next. There’s a delicious journey waiting for you, one slice at a time!
Complete Ranking of 50 Top Pizza World 2024
1 A Neapolitan Pizza – New York, USA
2 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
2 The Masanielli – Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
3 The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
4 Border – Milan, Italy
5 Napoli on the Road – London, England
6 Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
7 The Lime Trees – San Bonifacio (VR), Italy
8 Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
9 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
10 Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
11 Light Neapolitan Pizza – Sao Paulo, Brazil
12 Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
13 Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
14 Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
15 RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan
16 The Masanielli – Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
17 Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
18 The News – Naples, Italy
19 Limelight – New York, USA
20 Salvo – Naples, Italy
21 Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo (CE), Italy
22 Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
23 50 Kalò – London, England
24 Mind-Changers by Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
25 Peppercorns – Caiazzo (CE), Italy
26 Revelry – Madrid, Spain
27 Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
28 Jay’s – Kenmore, USA
29 180 Grams Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
30 Don Antonio – New York, USA
31 The Little Caves – Caggiano (SA), Italy
32 The Farmhouse of Flavours – Rezzato (BS), Italy
33 Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA
34 Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany
35 Clementine – Fiumicino (RM), Italy
36 Sestogusto – Turin, Italy
37 The Bubble – Caserta, Italy
38 QT Pizza Bar – Sao Paulo, Brazil
39 BOB Alchemy in Slices – Montepaone Lido (CZ), Italy
40 I Love You – Adrogué, Argentina
41 Apogee – Pietrasanta (LU), Italy
42 The Vesuvians – Pomigliano d’Arco (NA), Italy
43 IMperfect – Puteaux, France
44 48h Pizza and Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
44 Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
45 The Legend – Miami, USA
46 Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
47 nNea – Amsterdam, Netherlands
48 Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli (NA), Italy
49 Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
50 Robert’s – Chicago, USA
51 La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
52 Denis – Milan, Italy
53 A Pizza da Mooca – Sao Paulo, Brazil
54 Pizzeria Braceria CESARI!! – Nagoya, Japan
55 ‘O Munaciello – Miami, USA
56 Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
57 Shop – Beijing, China
58 Allería – Providencia, Chile
59 Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
60 Figurative Brothers – Madrid, Spain
61 Sbanco – Rome, Italy
62 Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria – Aversa (CE), Italy
63 Le Parùle – Ercolano (NA), Italy
64 400 Degrees – Lecce, Italy
65 Modus – Milan, Italy
66 Spacca Napoli – Seoul, South Korea
67 Ardent – Mexico City, Mexico
68 Pizza is Beautiful – Antwerp, Belgium
69 The Phoenix – Pistoia, Italy
70 Hand – Makati – Metro Manila, Philippines
71 Kings | Mi – Sassari, Italy
72 ‘O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
73 Golden Oven – Lisbon, Portugal
74 Partenope Restaurant – Dallas, USA
75 Pupillo Pure Pizza – Frosinone, Italy
76 Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
77 ‘O Fiore Mio – Faenza (RA), Italy
78 Franko’s Pizza & Bar – Zagreb, Croatia
79 Little Pyg – Dublin, Ireland
80 L’industrie Pizzeria – New York, USA
81 Neapolitan Madman – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
82 Giangi – Arielli (CH), Italy
83 Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
84 Meunier – Corciano (PG), Italy
85 Saccharum – Altavilla Milicia (PA), Italy
86 From Susy – Gurugram, India
87 Unica Pizzeria – Sao Paulo, Brazil
88 Imilla Alzada – La Paz, Bolivia
89 Ferro and Farinha – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
90 Atte. Neapolitan Pizzeria – Buenos Aires, Argentina
91 San Martino – Pizza & Bubbles – Rome, Italy
92 The Bourbons – Pontecagnano Faiano (SA), Italy
93 Demaio – Bilbao, Spain
94 Neapolitan Style – Chester, England
95 La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
96 Pizza Culture – Calgary, Canada
97 Zielona Górka – Pabianice, Poland
98 Slice & Pie – Washington, USA
99 Cut – Mineola, USA
100 Pizzeria Prima Strada – Victoria, Canada
50 Top Pizza World 2024 – Special Awards
• Pizza of the Year 2024 – Latteria Sorrentina Award
Mission Impossible by Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
• Made in Italy 2024 – Mammafiore Award
Light Neapolitan Pizza – Sao Paulo, Brazil
• Empower Women – Fedegroup Award
Giorgia Caporuscio of Don Antonio – New York, USA
• Best Fried Food 2024 – Il Fritturista – Oleificio Zucchi Award
Clementine – Fiumicino (RM), Italy
• Pizza Maker of the Year 2024 – Ferrarelle Award
Matheus Ramos of QT Pizza Bar – Sao Paulo, Brazil
• Best Beer Service 2024 – Peroni Nastro Azzurro Award
Apogee – Pietrasanta (LU), Italy
• Performance of the Year 2024 – Robo Award
Robert’s – Chicago, USA
• Best Dessert List 2024 – Creamy – La Dispensa Award
Allería – Providencia, Chile
• Best Pasta Proposal 2024 – Pastificio Di Martino Award
by hand – Makati – Metro Manila, Philippines
• One to Watch 2024 – Orlando Foods Award
Imilla Alzada – La Paz, Bolivia
• New Entry of the Year 2024 – Solania Award
Neapolitan Style – Chester, England
50 Top Pizza World – Green Oven 2024 – Goeldlin
• Change-Minds by Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
As with all of the rankings under the 50 Top brand, 50 Top Pizza World 2024 is the result of an annual labor carried out by its inspectors who collaborate with the project and who have examined an enormous number of pizzerias throughout the world. Inspections are always done anonymously as per guide policy. Criteria for evaluation include the overall attention given to the customer’s wellbeing, beginning of course with the quality of the final product.