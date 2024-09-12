DoubleTree by Hilton Opens Doors in Northern Ireland

DoubleTree by Hilton is set to make its debut in Northern Ireland’s second-largest city, Derry-Londonderry, in 2025.
Nestled in the heart of one of Ireland’s oldest cities, the upcoming hotel will offer guests breathtaking views of the River Foyle, a historic waterway that has played a pivotal role in the region’s trade and transport for centuries.
With a prime location within a five-minute walk of key landmarks like the Guildhall, Tower Museum, and the iconic 17th-century City Walls, DoubleTree by Hilton Derry-Londonderry promises an immersive experience for visitors keen on exploring the area’s rich heritage. Adjacent to the hotel, the Quayside Shopping Centre provides easy access to a variety of shopping and dining options, making it an ideal spot for both relaxation and adventure.
Beyond the city’s immediate attractions, guests can venture just 5 kilometers to the Irish border, allowing seamless access to County Donegal and the renowned Wild Atlantic Way. The hotel’s location offers a gateway to the cultural and natural treasures of Northern Ireland and beyond.
Set to open following an extensive refurbishment of the existing City Hotel, the 158-room DoubleTree by Hilton will be managed by Focus Hotels and will feature a range of amenities, including a bar and restaurant, ballroom, seven meeting rooms, onsite parking, and a wellness club with a swimming pool. These facilities aim to cater to both business and leisure travelers, ensuring a versatile and comfortable stay.
Graham Dodd, Managing Director of Development UK & Ireland at Hilton, highlighted the significance of this new addition: “Our debut in the city marks a significant step in Hilton’s further expansion across Northern Ireland. With rising tourism demand in the region, we’re excited to be working closely with Focus Hotels to introduce the warm hospitality that DoubleTree by Hilton is known for globally, enhancing the city’s appeal as a must-visit destination for domestic and international travellers alike.”
Greg McCartney, Chairperson of City Hotel, echoed the excitement surrounding the project: “We are delighted to welcome the global Hilton brand to the city. The new hotel marks an important milestone in the city’s evolution, enhancing its reputation as a key destination for tourism and business.”
Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels, expressed enthusiasm about continuing their partnership with Hilton, stating, “This property is a real treasure in the city’s dynamic hospitality and tourism market, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Hilton. It is a true pleasure to be part of this project, and we look forward to bringing it to life for the hotel’s forward-thinking owners.”
In line with Focus Hotels’ commitment to highlighting Northern Ireland’s best, the DoubleTree by Hilton Derry-Londonderry will offer guests curated local experiences, such as cycling tours and hiking the Sperrins, providing visitors with authentic ways to engage with the region’s culture and natural beauty.
Guests staying at the new DoubleTree by Hilton can also take advantage of the Hilton Honors loyalty program, earning points for stays, enjoying exclusive member discounts, and benefiting from seamless digital services like contactless check-in and room selection.
As Hilton expands its footprint in Northern Ireland, the arrival of DoubleTree by Hilton Derry-Londonderry in 2025 is set to enhance the city’s hospitality landscape and provide a luxurious base for exploring the rich history and beauty of the region.
Photo © 2024 Hilton