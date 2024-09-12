Marriott to open 20 hotels in Malaysia

Marriott International is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan in Malaysia with 20 new hotels on the horizon, capitalising on the booming tourism and leisure sectors in Southeast Asia.
Marriott International chairman of the board, David S. Marriott said the group, which consists of 30 hotel brands, is open to mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve the target, as reported by Malaysian news agency, Bernama.
He highlighted Marriott’s long-standing presence in Malaysia, which began nearly three decades ago with the opening of the Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur in 1996. Today, the brand operates 50 hotels across 20 brands in the country.
“I spoke to my father (Bill Marriott) before coming here, and he recalled how we had two hotels back in 2003 during his first visit to Malaysia, more than 20 years ago. He was in awe to learn the incredible growth that we have had in Malaysia,” David said.
Seven hotels in the pipeline
The new hotels are expected to open between this year and 2029, starting with The Millen, an Autograph Collection, slated to launch in Penang this year.
Marriott has also sealed a franchise agreement to open the Iconic Marjorie Hotel, Penang, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in 2024.
Sheraton Johor Bahru and AC Hotel in Ipoh are slated to open in 2025.
The group has also entered into management agreements with Westfield Global to bring The Westin brand to Penang, and with SKS Group to open Courtyard by Marriott Subang, both in 2026.
In July this year, Marriott inked a deal with Ideal Property Group to open Penang Marriott Hotel Queens Waterfront and Marriott Residences Queens Waterfront, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, scheduled to open in 2029.
Supporting growth with more direct flights
During his visit, David also met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
“We discussed the opportunities and impressions we gathered in Malaysia, including the need for more airlines and direct flights into the country, particularly for high-value markets. We also talked about how Malaysia needs to better promote its unique attractions to the world,” he said.
David expressed excitement about returning to Malaysia, noting his eagerness to experience the country’s rich eco-tourism offerings, including orangutans, tigers, and other wildlife, which he did not have the chance to see on this visit.
Grand opening of Penang Marriott Complex
David’s visit coincides with the launch of the Penang Marriott Complex, Marriott’s 50th property in Malaysia.
The Penang Marriott Complex is the first in Malaysia to include three brands with the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio under one roof the complex comprises three properties – Penang Marriott Hotel, Marriott Executive Apartments, Penang and Marriott Residences Penang.
With breathtaking sea and city views, Penang Marriott Hotel offers 223 exquisite rooms. A brand entry into Malaysia, Marriott Executive Apartments Penang features the brand’s signature apartments with 90 elegantly designed suites, featuring a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom options, gourmet kitchens, and fitness and business centres.
With 302 units, Marriott Residences Penang offers an enhanced lifestyle experience with amenities such as a 45m infinity pool, a communal Clubhouse, a state-of-the-art gym, and a unique herb garden.